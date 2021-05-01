After coming up just short of winning in so many fishing tournaments, Mas Pescado finally broke through and captured the top prize in the 2021 South Carolina Wahoo Series that wrapped up April 24.

Mas Pescado, a 42-foot Freeman owned and captained by Freeman Boatworks founder Billy Freeman of Mount Pleasant with crew members Ben Freeman (Freeman's 16-year-old son), Brock Sandish, Ross Holmquist and Trent Caulder, took home $72,000 in prizes.

The tournament allows boats to fish three days, captain's choice, and weigh one wahoo each fish day with the winner determined by the combined weight of each boat's two heaviest fish. Mas Pescado had a total weight of 164.8 pounds, weighing an 80-pound fish on March 10 and sealing the victory with an 84.8-pound wahoo on April 18.

Mas Pescado (which translates from Spanish to English as "more fish") also finished second in the TWT Wahoo High Roller and Wahoo Big Fish categories; won the daily prize for the big fish on Day 3; and won the Amberjack category.

Second place went to Stranglehold, captained by Chas Shiels of Statesboro, Ga., at 149.6. Wild Child, captained by Cameron Almond of Summerville, was third at 148.8. Game Hawg, captained by Jerry Fehlig of Conway, placed fourth at 144.3. All In, captained by Jamie Hollingsworth of Isle of Palms, was fifth with 137.6.

The tournament paid the top 11 finishers. Reel Happy, captained by Mark Huggins of Aynor, finished sixth overall with 129.4, but won $38,000 for catching the tournament's biggest wahoo at 98.2 pounds.

Caulder, the Mas Pescado team spokesman, said the crew knew they needed a 69-pound fish to take the lead when they went out for their final day of fishing on April 18.

"We left early and made a big run," Caulder said. "We caught a few small fish early and then it slowed down. We made another look and pulled back through and picked up that big fish.

"The fish took a lot of line off the reel and made a big run. When we got it next to the boat we realized how good it was."

The crew was elated to discover their big wahoo weighed 84.8 pounds. But they still had to wait almost a week for the results to be final.

"We've been fishing together a long time. We've fished this tournament for nine years and always finished top 10, top 5. We've always been knocking on the door to get a win, and to finally get a win against such a strong field of competitors was pretty special," Caulder said.

"To get it at home in a big tournament, to finally get it done, that's what made this so special. The money is great, but it's more about finally getting a win and getting that monkey off our back. "

Caulder also saluted Freeman's boat, a 42-foot catamaran, saying that weather did not dictate when they could fish.

"A lot of people call us the best second-place team out there because we've finished second so many times," Caulder said. "We won the kingfish points championship three out of four years but we never won a tournament. We were just very consistent. But we finally did what we had to do when it mattered."

This year's S.C. Wahoo Series drew 180 boats, 30 more than 2020.

SC WAHOO SERIES RESULTS

1. Mas Pescado, Billy Freeman, Mount Pleasant, 164.8, $40,000; 2. Stranglehold, Chas Shiels, Statesboro, Ga., 149.6, $18,000; 3. Wild Child, Cameron Almond, Summerville, 148.8, $11,000; 4. Game Hawg, Jerry Fehlig, Conway, 144.3, $8,000; 5. All In, Jamie Hollingsworth, Isle of Palms, 137.6, $6,000; 6. Reel Happy Mark Huggins, Aynor, 129.4, $3,500; 7. Dirty Martini, Jeff Martini, North Myrtle Beach, 124.5, $2,200; 8. Hay Fever, Allen Butler, Walterboro, 116.5, $1,800; 9. Gametime, Tripp Amick, Charleston, 116.5, $1,600; 10. Swedish Fish, John Abbate, Charleston, 115.3, $1,400; 11. Fishmeister, Russell Spatholt, Calabash, 114.9, $1,000.

Youth Angler - Hunter Huggins, Reel Happy, Aynor, 129.4; Allen J. Butler, Hay Fever, Walterboro, 116.5; Mason Williams, Spurs Up, Myrtle Beach, 96.9.

Youth Big Fish - Hunter Huggins, Reel Happy Aynor, 98.2. Lady Big Fish - Bailey Hodge, Rock Doc, Charleston, 70.5. Senior Big Fish - Jim Hardy, Diggin' Fishin', Harlem, Ga., 80.9.

TWT LEADERBOARD

Wahoo High Roller - Reel Happy, Aynor, 98.2; Mas Pescado, Mount Pleasant, 84.8; Diggin' Fishin', Harlem, Ga. 80.9.

Wahoo Big Fish - Reel Happy, Aynor, 98.2; Mas Pescado, Mount Pleasant, 84.8; Wild Child, Summerville, 82.4.

Mahi Big Fish - West Virginia, Pawleys Island, 56.4.

Tuna Big Fish - Game On, Pawleys Island, 30.9.

Amberjack Big Fish - Mas Pescado, Mount Pleasant, 46.4

Daily Big Fish - Day 1, Diggin' Fishin', Harlem, Ga., 80.9; Day 2, Game Hawg, Conway, 75.3; Day 3, Mas Pescado, Mount Pleasant, 84.8.

South Carolina Mahi Series

The captain's meeting for the 2021 Mahi Series presented by Pioneer Boats will be held from 1-4 p.m. May 8 at the Pioneer Boat Facility in Walterboro. Fish days are May 10-June 5, with an entry fee of $350 per boat with several optional categories. More than 100 boats fished the inaugural event in 2020, with On the Fly out of Hilton Head taking the top prize with a two-fish aggregate of 66.1 pounds. Visit scmahiseries.com.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes May 15, June 12 and June 26 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.