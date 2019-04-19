More than 70 legally blind people will get an opportunity to go fishing on the Santee Cooper lakes Saturday in the Blind and Visually Impaired Fishing Tournament.
"This was started by the Santee Lions Club 30 years ago. The Santee Lions Club recently closed and their members folded into our club, the Summerville Evening Lions Club, and we decided to keep the project going since so many people enjoyed it," said Jim Strobel, a past District Governor who recently was inducted into the Lions Club Hall of Fame.
One of the primary focuses of Lions Clubs is helping with the blind, a mission dating back to 1925 when Helen Keller was the guest speaker for Lions Clubs International and challenged them to become Knights of the Blind in a crusade against blindness.
Strobel said the club works with the Commission for the Blind and Association for the Blind to solicit participants for the Blind and Visually Impaired Persons Fishing Tournament, which will be held Saturday at Polly's Landing Campground and Marina in Summerton.
Participants will gather in central locations such as Charleston or Columbia and be bused to the Santee Cooper lakes region. Strobel said it's not just the Summerville club putting on the event, but Lions Club members from other areas also participate in the fishing tournament.
The anglers will arrive Friday in Santee where they receive overnight accommodations at a hotel. The Orangeburg Lions Club will put on a fish fry for the anglers at a local church. On Saturday morning they will gather at a local restaurant for breakfast and then be transported to Polly's Landing.
"We have nine or 10 volunteer pontoon boats that are furnished by the locals free of charge. Rods and reels and bait are furnished," he said.
Strobel said each blind angler has a sighted assistant who baits the hook and makes sure they get the fishing line in the water properly. After that, it's up to the anglers to feel the bite, set the hook and reel the fish in.
Around midday the participants head back to Polly's Landing for lunch and an awards ceremony. Strobel said trophies are award for the biggest fish, the smallest fish, the most fish and other categories. Each participant also receives a goody bag with a T-shirts, hat or other remembrances of the tournament before returning home.
"We would like to have more people involved," Strobel said. "It's a delight for us to see how much fun these people can have who have never had the opportunity to (go fishing)."
Persons interested in the event can contact the Summerville Evening Lions Club at selionsclub@gmail.com.