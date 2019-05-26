Representatives of the South Carolina and Georgia Departments of Natural Resources will conduct a meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to give an overview and status update to anglers on cooperative striped bass fishery management programs for Lake Thurmond undertaken by the three agencies.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held May 30 at Hickory Knob State Park.
Presentations will cover topics such as summer habitat (oxygen injection system), long-term population monitoring programs and special studies that have been launched recently in response to angler concerns about the lake’s popular striped bass fishery, according to SCDNR Regional Fisheries Coordinator Dan Rankin.
The meeting will be held in the Bordeaux meeting room at Hickory Knob State Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Bordeaux Room is in the main building opposite the park's restaurant. Admission to the park is free.
The park's restaurant opens at 5 p.m. for anyone wishing to eat prior to the meeting. Representatives will provide updates on the status of joint fisheries monitoring and management programs at the beginning of the meeting, followed by a question and answer period at the end.
Hickory Knob State Park is located at 1591 Resort Dr., McCormick, SC 29835. Visit southcarolinaparks.com/hickory-knob.
For more information about the meeting agenda, contact Dan Rankin, SCDNR Region 1 Fisheries Coordinator at 864-654-6346 ext. 12 or email Rankind@dnr.sc.gov.