Anticipation is high as the South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series heads into the final event for 2019, the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament.
After a relatively slow start in the first two events, fishing returned to normal for the Carolina Billfish Classic with good numbers of blue marlin and sailfish released. With that in mind, anglers are looking forward to Edisto, which also has yielded good results in recent years. And there are a lot of boats in the mix for the overall Governor's Cup title.
Final registration and the captain's meeting for the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament will be held Wednesday, with boats fishing Thursday-Sunday. Weigh-ins begin at 5 p.m. each day.
Home Run, owned by Steve Mungo and captained by Grant Bentley, is the top boat with 2,475 released points. Close behind are Blue Sky and Jackpot, both with 2,275 points, or one sailfish release behind Home Run. Inappropriate is fourth with 1,650; Bench Mark is fifth with 1,475; Glazed is sixth with 1,450; and Mister Pete, Syked Out, Anticipation and Man Cave are tied for seventh with 1,075.
"I think the fish, especially for sailfish, should be improving for the next few weeks," said Wally Jenkins, Program Coordinator for the Governor's Cup. "We hope to see a lot of fish caught at Edisto this year.
"I think the sailfish were just a little later showing up than normal. I think there will be plenty at Edisto. Dredge fishing will result in people catching more fish and that will make it pretty exciting as far as who wins."
The 2018 Edisto Invitational saw 36 boats release 99 sailfish and seven blue marlin. One blue marlin was brought to the docks.
Mister Pete, which won three of five Governor's Cup events in 2018, clinched the overall series title with a win at Edisto by releasing eight sailfish and one blue marlin. Second place at Edisto went to Syked Out with 10 sailfish releases.
Jenkins said that while this year's point totals by the leading boats are much lower than last year, anglers also will have fished one fewer tournament. The MegaDock Billfishing Tournament is expected to return for 2020 but was not held this year because of construction at the City of Charleston Marina.
"There are three boats within 200 points," Jenkins said, "so it should be exciting for them and some other boats could come into play as well. Nobody's really that far ahead. There's a good opportunity for people.
"And Edisto is always a fun tournament. They've added more dock space and have new fuel pumps. The community really gets behind the tournament."
In the tournaments leading up to Edisto:
• Syked Out was one of three boats to release a blue marlin at the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament but won because it was the first boat to release the blue. Sportin' Life took second and Home Run finished third. Thirty-three boats released three blues, two whites and three sailfish.
• Bench Mark took first at the Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament, finishing with 900 points for releasing a blue marlin and a white marlin for 900 points. Rare Breed finished second with a blue marlin release and Tighten Up was third, also with a blue marlin release. Fifty-six boats released nine blue marlin, three white marlin, two spearfish and 11 sailfish.
• Blue Sky won the Carolina Billfish Classic with 1,800 points after releasing two blue marlin and three sailfish. Jackpot was second with 1,600 points for one blue and five sailfish releases. Glazed took third with 1,400 points for releasing two blue marlin and one sailfish. Forty-two boats released 11 blue marlin and 40 sailfish.