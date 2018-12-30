In days gone by, the week after Christmas was a special time for freshwater anglers. People would haul their Christmas trees to the curb and fishermen, particularly fishing guides, would make their rounds and gather the discarded evergreens and recycle them.
They would tie concrete blocks to the trees and sink them as their own private fish attractors. In the days before GPS, they would pick out several distant landmarks — tall trees, water towers, etc. — to triangulate the position and note the location. Baitfish would be attracted to the safety of the brush piles, and larger fish would soon follow.
But you could get in a lot of trouble these days for making your own private "honey hole" unless you are doing so in a private pond or lake.
"I can't speak to the legality of this practice in years past, however current regulations prohibit anyone from adding materials of any kind to Lakes Marion and Moultrie without first obtaining a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers as well as permission from Santee Cooper," said Levi Kaczka, a wildlife biologist for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources based out of the Dennis Wildlife Center in Bonneau.
But that doesn't mean you can't help improve the fishing in the Santee Cooper lakes and recycle your Christmas tree. The Dennis Wildlife Center, located at 305 Black Oak Road in Bonneau, is one of several statewide locations where people can drop off their used trees. A large gated trailer is located in front of the office for the public to drop their Christmas trees until Jan. 10.
Kaczka pointed out the freshwater fisheries office in Bonneau maintains 32 fish attractors on the lakes and discarded Christmas trees, cedar trees, bamboo and PVC are used to add to the structure.
The location of the fish attractors on Lakes Marion and Moultrie, as well as other impoundments throughout the state, can be found at the SCNDR website http://www.dnr.sc.gov/fish/fishattract/fishattr.html.
"Ultimately, the goal is to provide varying degrees of of interstitial space to accommodate a range of fish species/sizes, which is why we don't stick to a single type of material to use as structure," Kaczka said.
Of course, fish attractors aren't the only use for discarded Christmas trees. SCDNR suggests that landowners can use them for erosion control or as brush piles that provide cover for small game, such as quail and rabbits, or cover for birdies.