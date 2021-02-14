When planning a fishing outing on the Santee Cooper lakes, the most difficult part of the trip may be deciding what type of fish you want to catch.

"Everything is biting right now," said Capt. Joe Dennis of J Hook Charters, a fishing guide on the Santee Cooper lakes. "The crappie are starting to come up in the creeks. Stripers are doing pretty good. Catfish are doing really good. The white perch are biting good. And the largemouth bass are biting pretty good."

The redfish also are biting, added Dennis, who also guides for saltwater species and co-hosts along with Whitey Outlaw “Father and Son Outdoors TV,” which is broadcast on the Pursuit Channel (streaming) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The program (fatherandsonoutdoorstv.com) supports the U.S. military by taking the children of military men and women on outdoor adventures while one of the parents is deployed overseas.

Dennis offers some thoughts on how to target various species that are biting now on the Santee Cooper lakes:

Crappie

"If I was going crappie fishing, I would be trolling jigs in 20 to 30 feet of water in the creeks," Dennis said. "Go slow, about 0.5 to 0.6 miles per hour. Troll 1/16- to 1/8-ounce jigs, throw them out about 50 feet behind the boat. They'll get down to about 20 feet. The way the water color is right now, red heads with black and chartreuse or purple and chartreuse bodies work well. Dark green with a chartreuse tail also works good. The Charlie Brewer Sliders have been the ticket."

Dennis said anglers should use the mapping feature on their electronics to find the creeks that run out into the flats.

"You can run a straight line down the creek or, if the creek is big enough, zig-zag across from one side to the other," Dennis said. "Depth is the main thing."

Largemouth bass

"I fished Wednesday and caught a nice mess of largemouth bass, mainly fishing the ditches that surround the lake. I was fishing those 5- to 6-foot ditches that run up into the flats and catching them in the backwaters in the ditches," Dennis said.

"I would fish crank baits like a Shad Rap that run down two to three feet. For recreational fishermen who just want to catch bass, use a slip cork and fish a live shiner right along the edge of the grass. That would work pretty good right now."

Striped bass

Stripers are being caught in 35 to 42 feet of water "the same creeks the crappie are in, the stripers are there, too, just a little deeper," Dennis said. He suggests fishing live herring on a Carolina rig with a 15-pound test fluorocarbon leader and a No. 3 circle hook.

"I'm marking fish and putting the baits down where I'm seeing the fish," Dennis said. "The stripers are not on the bottom. If I'm in 40 feet of water, they're going to be down 22 to 24 feet, almost half the distance."

Catfish

Dennis said catfish of all sizes are being caught in Lake Moultrie. The majority are blue catfish mixed in with a few channel cats.

"They're biting. This time of year there's no telling what size you're going to catch. You may fill a cooler up with two- to 10-pounders or you may fill a cooler with six 30-pounders. It depends on what group of fish you get into," Dennis said.

The catfish are being caught in water depths to 15 feet, and the best way to catch them is drifting with a Santee Cooper rig for catfish, he said. A "slinky weight" hangs down from a swivel with a three-foot leader equipped with a crappie float and hook also attached to the swivel. The slinky weight drags across the bottom and rides over obstructions on the bottom while the bait (herring, shad or white perch) floats above and doesn't get hung up.

"That puts the bait in the strike zone. When it comes over brush or stuff, they'll knock the fire out of it," Dennis said.

White perch

White perch are an under-appreciated species. Most anglers consider small white perch good bait fish, but Dennis said the larger ones are comparable to crappie as table fare.

"They start spawning around this time," he said. "The middle of February and March you can go out there in 30 feet of water in the creeks and catch the one pound to one and a half (pound) perch. I catch them on cut herring, that's how big they are. The little ones, three or four inches long, are good catfish bait. But the big spawners are out there also. I almost caught a state record last year, which is two pounds, 15 ounces."

Brady Bates Redfish Open

The Brady Bates Youth Redfish Open Scholarship Tournament is scheduled April 10 out of Buck Hall Landing in McClellanvile. The tournament is part of the Student Angler League Tournament Trail. Visit salttfishing.com for information.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold a boating safety class on Feb. 27 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The class begins at 9 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.