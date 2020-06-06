The coronavirus pandemic has shut down a lot of things over the past three months, including the fishing guide business. But once people found out they could go out in a boat, it's been booming.

"This is the busiest I've ever been this time of year on freshwater. It picked up when everybody got sent home and couldn't go to work. I probably had 20 trips canceled and I've doubled rebooking them. I picked up a lot of local people in April and May. They weren't going to work so they decided to go fishing," said Capt. Joe Dennis of Captain J Hook Charters.

Dennis also guides for saltwater species and co-hosts “Father and Son Outdoors TV,” which is broadcast on Saturdays at noon on ABC and on the Pursuit Channel (streaming) at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The program (fatherandsonoutdoorstv.com) supports the U.S. military by taking the children of military men and women on outdoor adventures while one of the parents is deployed overseas.

Not only are Dennis and other guides busy, they're also catching plenty of fish. Last week he had a couple of anglers from Illinois on a guide trip and took along his neighbor, 17-year-old Cameron Curry, a recent graduate of Cane Bay High School who caught his first striper and his first big catfish, a 64-pound Arkansas blue.

"We were striper fishing in the Diversion Canal (which connects Lake Marion to Lake Moultrie) out of Canal Lakes," Dennis said. "We had caught a limit of stripers and we were catching some catfish mixed in with the stripers. There were some good 8- to 12-pound stripers and 5- to 10-pound catfish.

"We made a drift, and Cameron thought he was hung on the bottom. We were drifting pretty fast with all the water coming down. When he set the hook, it was like he hooked the bottom. The boat was going back and the line was pulling out. I picked up the rod and was going to tighten the drag and pop the line. We'd done that four or five times already because we were fishing so close to the bottom.When I picked up the rod, that fish took off."

Dennis handed the rod back to Curry and began coaching him. The big catfish came to the surface four or five times during a 20-minute battle before Dennis was able to slip his striper net around the big catfish.

"It took both of us to pick up that striper net and get the fish in the boat," Dennis said. They weighed the fish on a digital scale, then revived and released the 64-pound catfish.

The Santee Cooper lakes have a good population of big catfish, but Dennis said it's rare to land one using light tackle. Curry was fishing using a 7½-foot Striper Stealth rod and a reel spooled with 15-pound Slime Line. Dennis said he fishes with live herring (and he emphasized the word "live") on a Carolina rig with a 1½-ounce egg sinker, 15-pound fluorocarbon leader and a No. 3 Octopus Eagle Claw red live bait hook, putting the hook through the herring's nose between the eyes and mouth.

Dennis said his clients from Illinois were happy to have Curry join them on the fishing excursion and were happy for him to land the big catfish.

They didn't do too badly either, catching a limit of stripers topped by a 32-inch striped bass.

"That's a good day for Lake Moultrie," Dennis said. The striped bass limit in the Santee River system is three fish between 23 and 25 inches with one fish greater than 26 inches from Oct. 1-June 15. The season is closed from June 16-Sept. 30.

Anglers can keep only one blue catfish larger than 36 inches.

Creekside Bassmasters

Creekside Bassmasters will hold its 12th annual Spring/Summer Fling Bass Tournament June 13 out of Black's Fish Camp on the Santee Cooper lakes. First place payout is $5,000 guaranteed. Contact Brian Crenshaw at 843-509-2942.

America's Boating Club Charleston

America's Boating Club Charleston will offer a safe boating class from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 13 at 1376 Orange Grove Rd., Charleston. The cost is $25 for adults with youth 12-18 fee. Successful participants earn a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. To register call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

America's Boating Club Charleston will offer a free boater education course for youth ages 12-18 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 20 at the Roper Berkeley Medical Building, 300 Callen Blvd., Classroom B, in Summerville. The class will cover such topics as rules of the road, required safety equipment, communications afloat, and jet ski safety. Participants will earn the SCDNR Boater Education Card required for motor boat operators under 16 years of age. Pizza lunch will be provided. For information or to register, contact Billy Lynes at lynes@tds.net or 843-312-2876. The class is limited to 15 participants.