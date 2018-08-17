It might seem a bit odd to be talking about the effects of frigid water temperatures in the heat of the summer. But late last month an idea born out of a January fish kill came to fruition in the form of a $25,000 donation for the purchase and installation of five maturation tanks that will be installed at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Department's Waddell Mariculture Center in Bluffton.
The maturation tanks will enhance SCDNR's ability to stock saltwater species in state waters, particularly the spotted seatrout, or speckled trout as it's sometime known, said Robert Boyles, Deputy Director of SCDNR's Marine Resources Division.
Shortly after January's fish kill, Joel LeVine of RedFin Charters approached Z-Man Fishing president Daniel Nussbaum and Eye Strike Fishing's Dave Fladd and Ralph Phillips with an idea to jumpstart the trout recovery. Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina quickly joined the effort, agreeing to match funds, and the $25,000 goal was reached.
"We are humbled with that kind of outpouring," Boyles said. "It's a significant event that I think will help not only spotted seatrout."
Boyles said South Carolina's stock enhancement work with spotted seatrout, red drum and cobia is unique in comparison to other East Coast states.
A lot of the maturation work has been done in Charleston because of the tanks at the Marine Resources Center in Fort Johnson where the environment can be controlled through water temperature and a simulation process used to signal the fish that it's time to spawn.
"But wouldn't it be great to have a little bit of redundancy? What if we have a major system go down (in Charleston)? When you have all the eggs in one basket, if you lose a system because of plumbing or power, you're suddenly scrambling," Boyles said.
The Waddell Mariculture Center opened in 1984, and 30-plus years of pumping saltwater through systems has taken its toll. Boyles said the South Carolina General Assembly has designated money to renovate the main lab buildings, where corrosion has caused issues in the flooring rebar, and where roofs and windows are in need of replacement. Without the Project ReSpeck donation, some of the Waddell Mariculture Center's wishes might not become a reality.
"Last year we stocked right at 2 million red drum, cobia and spotted seatrout. With an enhanced capacity, we would like to see if we can increase those numbers," Boyles said.
January's fish kill was a mixed bag, Boyles said.
"Based on the work we have been able to do in Charleston and at Waddell, we knew with those cold water temperatures back in January that we were going to have a problem," he said. "That was corroborated by angler reports. (The fish kill) tended to be more pronounced in shallow water systems...shallow creeks and shallow ponds. We saw less evidence of cold kills in deeper systems."
Boyles said studies suggest the kill was not as bad as the ones South Carolina experienced in 2000, 2001, 2010 and 2011, possibly because of a good trout population.
Shortly after the fish kill, SCDNR initated a "Let ‘Em Spawn, Let ’Em Live” campaign, encouraging anglers to release all trout until the end of the spawning season in September.
"We are still encouraging people to turn them loose through the spawning season," Boyles said. "We are optimistic. We're not out of the woods yet, but it doesn't appear to be as bad as it was in 2010, 2011, 2000 or 2001."