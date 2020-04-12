Peter Rodelsperger has become quite the celebrity in Charleston fishing circles.

The 5-year-old West Ashley resident caught his first flounder last Sunday on a family outing in the Stono River. It drew lots of attention when his mother, Holly Renken Rodelsperger, posted a picture of the fish on social media, noting that Peter cast, hooked and brought the 18-inch flounder to the boat by himself.

But that was nothing compared to the next day when Peter and his father, Dr. Robert Rodelsperger, returned to the water and Peter hooked and landed a giant flounder that measured well over 30 inches and weighed 13.89 pounds on certified scales.

"The first one took like 30 minutes, maybe 10 minutes to reel it in," Peter said. "I knew it was a flounder when I saw it.

"The next day we fished close to Izzy's (his grandmother Beth Renken). I used the same bait, shrimp. It pulled gentle at first and then got really tight. When I saw the flounder, I said 'Oh my goodness.' I really didn't think it was going to fight that hard."

Robert said his son, who turns 6 in a few weeks, "kinda' does his own thing fishing and casting. Half the time, he's not casting toward the docks. I don't really know where he's casting."

They had fished in the harbor on the outgoing tide Monday, then returned to the area where Peter caught the first flounder.

"He hooked the flounder and it tried to stay near the bottom. I kidded him and said 'Oh, you got a big stingray?'"

But that was before Peter was able to work the monster flounder to the surface and they were able to net the fish. After weighing the fish, Robert cleaned it and shared the fillets from the two flounder with friends and family.

"It fed four families," Robert said.

"The one on Sunday was big and a good eating-size," Holly said. "But this was really good. It tasted just as good as grouper."

Robert traced an outline of the fish, which measured 31¼ inches, and plans to send it to his friend Jimmy Hortman, a taxidermist in Pawleys Island, to have a mount made.

"It's too bad we don't still have the Trident Fishing Tournament," he said of the event that recognized top catches but ended last year.

A look back at Trident Fishing records over the past 17 years included only three flounder that topped 10 pounds – an 11.8-pound flounder caught by Matt Petit during the 2009 tournament; an 11.06-pound flounder caught by Mel Miles during the 2013-14 tournament; and a 10.0-pound catch by Matt Perkinson during the 2016-17 Trident tournament.

The state record for the Southern Flounder is 17 pounds, 9.6 ounces, caught in 2003 at Murrells Inlet. South Carolina also recognizes the Gulf Flounder with a record 4-pound, 7-ounce catch and the Summer Flounder with a 3-pound, 8-ounce record.

"All of these people who have fished all their lives have never seen anything like Peter's," Holly said. "At the age of 5, this child has caught a sailfish, a dolphin, a flounder and redfish. He killed his first buck this year. He's killed ducks and geese. He's already reached goals that people have been trying to do their entire life."

Bassmaster postpones Santee Cooper tournament

Public boat ramp closures in South Carolina and Kentucky, as well as extended federal guidelines limiting social gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, have prompted B.A.S.S. to postpone four additional upcoming tournaments.

The Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes in Clarendon County, originally scheduled April 16-19, has been postponed. Other events postponed include the Bassmasters College Series, Bassmaster High School Series and Bassmaster Junior Series tournaments scheduled on Kentucky's Lake Cumberland.

B.A.S.S. has postponed eight events originally scheduled between March and May and is evaluating upcoming tournaments based on precautions and advice from the CDC and public officials as well as local mandates regarding public spaces and events.

While the national State of Emergency is in place, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has closed boat ramps and landings on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways. Additionally, he has ordered anyone arriving into South Carolina from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans to self-quarantine for two weeks.

S.C. Wahoo Series

The leaderboard for the 2020 South Carolina Wahoo Series (scwahooseries.com) changed quite a bit from last week with catches recorded through April 6. Gross Tonnage, which held the lead last week, dropped to fifth place with its two-fish aggregate of 108.3 pounds.

Heading the leaderboard is Nonsense, captained by Owen Johnson out of Georgetown, with 126.5 pounds, which included a 68.8-pound wahoo caught April 6. Game Hawg, captained by Jerry Fehlig of Conway, is second at 119.9 pounds, including a 72.2-pound catch on April 6. Swedish Fish, captained by John Abbate of Charleston, is third at 115.3, adding a 41.5-pound catch on April 6. Fourth is Salty Jenn II, captained by Alex Hrycak of Myrtle Beach, with 110.6, including a 56.2-pound catch on April 5.

The tournament, which began Feb. 7 and continues through April 25, allows participants to fish three days, captain's choice, and weigh one wahoo each day with the two heaviest fish aggregate weight taking the $35,000 top prize.

The heaviest wahoo thus far is a 73.8-pound catch by Swedish Fish on April 30.