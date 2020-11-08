Survive and advance is the mantra of college basketball teams when March Madness rolls around. It also became the mantra of king mackerel anglers this year when the inaugural Kingfish Elimination Series was held. Like the NCAA, it was a 32-team head-to-head bracket-style competition with the winners advancing to the next round.

The last team left standing in the Carolina Division was team XTRATUF, captained by Bryan Baxter of Charleston. In their final contest against Cool Cat, captained by Chris Prince of Bluffton, XTRATUF weighed a 34.4-pound king mackerel on Oct. 29 to finish atop the series. Baxter's fishing crew includes Matt DeAntonio and Russ Balderson with alternate crew members Leigh Coyler and Gifford Scott. They have fished together for a number of years and have many victories under their belts.

"Those guys all played a role," Baxter said.

Baxter said his team experienced a phenomenal day in the championship round, catching between 40 and 50 king mackerel.

"It's one of the better bites I've been in and proves that fall king mackerel fishing in South Carolina is top-notch," he said. In addition to the 34.4-pound catch, they also had a king mackerel that weighed 34.3 pounds.

XTRATUF also weighed a 34.4-pound king in the Final Four round. The team had a fourth-place finish in this summer's James Island Yacht Club Tournament and is in the top six in the South Carolina Fall Series.

Baxter said the idea for the Elimination Series (kingmackerelseries.com) began when basketball's March Madness was canceled because of COVID-19.

"Somebody, for fun, put up a bracket series on Facebook. Teams were randomly picked to be in it and randomly picked to advance each round. There was no fishing being done. It was all for fun on social media," Baxter said.

"But (fishermen) thought this was really cool and could work. It adds a whole new element to our season so they actually made it into a real deal thing and it sold out by word of mouth."

Participants in the Carolina Division could fish in the waters between Little River Inlet and Savannah River Channel. There would be a Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and a championship. A random drawing of teams was held in May to determine which teams would face each other, and competitions were held beginning in June. Teams were given a five-day window to fish each month. The team with the heaviest fish would advance in the bracket.

"You had to elect which day you wanted to fish during that period. We took into account multiple things, most importantly our work schedules. We all have full-time jobs," Baxter said. "But you also were taking into account the weather and tides and which we felt gave us the best day to fish."

Baxter said it was unnerving to see who you would fish against in each round because they were all good fishing teams.

"We had a lot of luck on our side," said Baxter, whose team fishes a 27-foot Onslow Bay. "We faced some really, really tough competition. We got lucky and were able to advance. It was 100 percent a game of survive and advance. Each round we faced some tough competition.

"Again, it was strategy and good lucky. We really had some things going our way. We were fortunate when we caught some nice fish to advance and we were really fortunate when we didn't catch big fish we were able to get a fish just big enough to advance. We had some good luck on our side and also executed when it mattered the most. That was really neat."

