Three fishing professionals from the Lowcountry have been turning in solid performances on two major professional bass fishing circuits.
Patrick Walters of Summerville has cashed checks in both of his Bassmaster Elite starts this season. The 24-year-old South Carolina graduate is in fourth place in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings and second in the Bassmaster Rookie of the Year standings.
Walters finished fourth in the Power-Pole Bassmaster Elite on the St. John's River in Florida, fished Feb. 7-10, and earned $15,500. A week later Walters placed 22nd and won $7,500 in the Toyota Bassmaster Elite on Georgia's Lake Lanier.
Nick Gainey of Charleston is 91st and rookie Bradford Beavers of Summerville is 92nd in the FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) Tour angler of the year race.
Neither Gainey nor Beavers earned a check in the season-opening event in January on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Texas, but both finished in the money in the second tournament. Beavers was 54th on Florida's Lake Toho and won $9,500 while Gainey placed 63rd and earned $9,000.