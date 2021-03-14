The recent sale of Bohicket Marina and planned renovations to the facility have resulted in the cancellation of this year's Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament and the Bohicket Marina Dolphin Slam.

Both events are expected to return in 2022.

The facility was purchased by Bohicket Creek Investors, LLC, led by principal and managing partner Mike Shuler of Charleston. Shuler posted a letter dated March 7 saying:

"Long overdue repairs are planned to begin immediately, and are expected to continue throughout the season. Unfortunately we have concluded that hosting tournaments this year will not be feasible with the ongoing necessary improvements, and we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Bohicket Billfish Tournament as well as the 2021 Dolphin Slam Tournament."

Wally Jenkins, program coordinator for the S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series, said anglers were disappointed to learn of the cancellation of the billfish tournament scheduled for May 5-8.

"People love to fish Bohicket. It's a good time of year for billfish. In 2017 we had three blue marlin landed in one day (and 23 more blue marlin were released)," Jenkins said.

"We had some boats coming through that don't normally fish here that were interested in fishing Bohicket. They're heading north to North Carolina for the Big Rock tournament in mid-June, and we saw that as an opportunity for some of those boats that fish internationally to come fish with us."

Even with the cancellation of the Bohicket tournament, Jenkins said anglers are excited about a much larger Governor's Cup Billfishing Series with four tournaments still scheduled.

Last year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, only one of four scheduled events was held, the Charleston Billfish Classic out of Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina which drew 47 boats.

The Megadock Billfishing Tournament returns to this year's schedule after a two-year absence because of marina expansion and renovation.

The 2021 series now includes: May 26-29, Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament; June 23-26, Carolina Billfish Classic; July 14-17, Megadock Billfishing Tournament; and July 21-24, Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament.