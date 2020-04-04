The daily uncertainty of life in the coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament, the first event in the South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series.

The tournament was scheduled to be fished May 6-9 but on Friday the Governor's Cup Board of Directors approved the tournament's request to move the event to July 29-Aug. 1.

Bohicket tournament director Beau Anderson said the decision was difficult "but we felt it was the right decision to postpone with everything going on."

"The tournament has always been a big part of Bohicket Marina and it's something we look forward to every year. We can't imagine not having this tournament. We want to do everything possible to make sure we have it. Postponing it was the right decision and a tough call," Anderson said.

None of the other Governor's Cup tournaments –Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament, May 20-23; Carolina Billfish Classic, June 17-20; Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament, July 15-18 – has made a decision on delaying or canceling their events.

"We are taking it one tournament at a time, moving forward as things develop," said Amy Dukes, tournament coordinator for the South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfish Series. "The strength of our series is our people, our constituents. Knowing that Bohicket is going to be postponed and rescheduled really gives us something to look forward to. It gives our participants a sense of normalcy and will help put them at ease. We all need that."

Wallace Jenkins, program coordinator, said the Governor's Cup officials have fielded plenty of questions about the Series and cautions that they are paying very close attention to what is happening.

"The answer is that we're paying attention to what's going on and we're taking the lead from elected officials," Jenkins said.

He noted that some international billfish tournaments have been canceled and others have gone to remote events with participants registering their catches online.

Bohicket also has decided to postpone its Dolphin Slam, a one-day tournament scheduled for April 25, until September. Anderson said he also has talked with Edisto Marina about a combined competition and perhaps adding wahoo into the mix. But no decision on that has been made.

South Carolina Wahoo Series

Gross Tonnage, captained by Gardner McClellan of McClellanville, has the lead in the ongoing South Carolina Wahoo Series, which continues through April 25. The tournament began Feb. 7 and participants can fish three days, captain's choice, and weigh one wahoo each day with the two heaviest fish aggregate weight taking the $35,000 top prize.

Gross Tonnage has a total of 108.3 pounds, with a 56.7-pound catch on March 24 and a 51.6-pound wahoo caught March 31. Gardner McClellan Jr. is the youth division leader with the 56.7-pound wahoo.

Reel High, captained by Mathew Walrath of Fort Mill is second with 107.8 pounds. Haint Blue, captained by Trey Brown of Isle of Palms is third with a total of 107.5-pounds. Free Spool/American Aquatic, captained by Chris Cartwright of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., is third with 98.3 pounds. Reelist, the 2019 Wahoo Series winner captained by Trae Everett of St. Helena Island, is fifth with 96.1 pounds.

The heaviest wahoo thus far is a 73.8-pound catch by Swedish Fish, captained by John Abbate of Charleston. Swedish Fish's wahoo was caught April 30. Second is a 68.8-pound wahoo caught by Haint Blue, captained by Trey Brown of Isle of Palms. 100% Cotton, captained by Will Workman of St. Matthews, is third with a 64.8-pound wahoo.