Catches of large dolphin earned teams competing in the 2021 South Carolina Mahi Series some big paydays for the event that ended June 5.

Participants in the event that began May 10 were allowed to choose two fish days and weigh two dolphin (also known as mahi mahi) each day with their two heaviest fish counting toward the top prize.

She Agreed, captained by Mike Szucs out of Beaufort, won the tournament with a two-fish aggregate of 84.1 pounds, including the tournament's heaviest dolphin, a 61.7-pound catch. She Agreed earned $18,000 plus another $9,700 for winning the Mahi Big Fish TWT (tournament within a tournament).

Bush Hook, captained by Jeffrey Sawyer of Summerville, took second place with 73.2 pounds, a 48.5 fish and a 24.7-pound catch. Bush Hook earned $8,500 from the main tournament and another $5,700 for finishing second in the Mahi High Roller TWT.

Third place went to Yates Sea, captained by David Yates of Mount Pleasant, with a two-fish aggregate of 72.2 pounds. Yates Sea won $4,000 from the main tournament plus $9,500 from the High Roller TWT.

Rounding out the top 10 finishers were: Fish Tanked, Johnston McCurry, Johns Island, 72.2; The Drum, Burton Harbin, Traveler's Rest, 63.9; Reel Pipes, Timothy Redd, Aiken, 62.8; Sandman, Mike Holmes, Walterboro, 62.6; No Limit, Marvin Benford, Summerville, 59.1; Water We Doin', Shevlin Howe, Isle of Palms, 57.9; and Sea Spur, Elliott Koonce, Georgetown, 55.5.

Sandman, which finished seventh overall, actually enjoyed the tournament's biggest payday. Sandman took the winner-take-all S.C. Big Mahi TWT with a 41.5-pound catch that was worth $24,000. Sandman also won $850 for finishing seventh and $3,800 for finishing third in the Mahi High Roller TWT, a total of $28,650.

The tournament's three heaviest fish — She Agreed's 61.7-pound catch, Yates Sea's 53.2-pound fish and Bush Hook's 48.5-pound catch — were all caught on May 17. Sandman's 41.5-pound catch, the fourth heaviest, was caught June 2.

Stocks and Bonds, captained by Michael Schiess of Pawleys Island, won the Tuna TWT with a 31.9-pound yellowfin worth $8,200.

Neal Koonce, fishing aboard Sea Spur, was the top youth angler with a 30.8-pound dolphin. Lauren Sawyer, aboard Bush Hooked, was the top lady angler with the team's 48.5-pound dolphin.

"I'm extremely happy with the way this tournament is going," said tournament director and founder Capt. Marc Pincus of Hilton Head. "We had 105 boats last year, which I thought was miraculous. I was trying to get 50 and ended up with 105. To get 128 boats this year, I was really excited.

"Even though you have to go far out, the mahi fishery is something a lot of people can go out and enjoy. It's a fun fishery that gets a lot of people involved."

Pincus said he chose the April-June timeframe for the event because that's when it seems the dolphin fishery is at its peak. Pincus also runs the S.C. Wahoo Series (scwahooseries.com), which ended April 24, and he said it seems every year that a big dolphin shows up the final week of that event. He said a 50-pounder caught the final week of the S.C. Wahoo Series won the dolphin TWT.

"May is our red-hot time for dolphin. It's not unusual to go out and catch 10, 15 fish. And that's what we want," Pincus said. "If people go out and catch fish then they have a good time. If they go out and get skunked, it's hard to get those folks back.

"I thought this year was a super bite. Everybody I talked to was catching fish and that's what you want."

The S.C. Mahi Series is the middle event of the three-tournament HUK South Carolina Saltwater Series. Pincus said this year 52 boats are participating in the overall series, a good number, he said, when he was hoping for at least 15 to 20. The top points earner will win $2,500 cash and a $2,500 HUK gift certificate. Second place will win a $2,500 HUK gift certificate.

The final event is the S.C. Fall Classic (scfallclassic) king mackerel tournament, which runs Sept. 21-Nov. 7. Participants in the S.C. Fall Classic can choose two fish days, weigh two fish each day, and have their three heaviest count toward the aggregate total. The top prize is $20,000.

"We had 100 boats last year and 80 the year before," Pincus said. "I thought 100 was exceptional and my goal is to get back to 100 boats.

"Fishing in last year's tournament was outstanding. The fall kingfish bite is unbelievable here, off the chain. Boats were catching 20, 30 fish a day and most were over 30 pounds. It's an incredible fishery we have here in the fall. People will catch 15, 20 kings and they may not win the tournament but they'll remember that day and there's a good chance they will come back and fish again next year."

Hooked on Miracles king mackerel tournament

The Hooked on Miracles King Mackerel Tournament will return following a one-year absence because of the coronavirus with competition scheduled July 17 out of Ripley Light Yacht Club. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the MUSC Children's Hospital.

The captain's meeting for the tournament (hookedonmiracles.com) presented by Key West Boats will be held from 5-9 p.m. July 15, with an MUSC children's outing aboard the Billistic on July 16. Fishing hours on July 17 are from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with check-in from 2-5 p.m. First prize, based on 125 paid entrants, is $25,000. The entry fee is $400 per boat.

Swamp Fox NWTF banquet

The Swamp Fox chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual fundraising banquet and auction on June 26 at the Exchange Building at the Exchange Park on Highway 78 in Ladson. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the sportsman exhibits with dinner at 6:15 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Contact Wayne Grace Jr. at 843-834-7779 or Karen Whaley at 843-870-3480 or email swampfoxnwtf@gmail.com.

America's Boating Club

America's Boating Club Charleston will hold a boating safety class June 26 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The class begins at 9 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynest@tds.net.