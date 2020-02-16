The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission recently completed a stock assessment of cobia and determined that the Atlantic stock is not being overfished.

The Atlantic stock includes cobia located from the Georgia-Florida state line northward. Cobia off the coast of Florida are considered part of the Gulf stock.

In a news release, the ASMFC stated:

"Spawning stock biomass (SSB) has been above the overfished threshold throughout the timeframe (1986-2017), indicating the coastwide stock is not overfished. SSB has shown several large increases following years of high recruitment, the most recent following the 2011 recruitment peak, with the largest SSB in the time series occurring in 2013. These peaks in SSB have been followed by declines when recruitment moves back towards its average. While SSB has undergone a steep decline since the 2013 peak, SSB remains above the overfished threshold."

The statement noted that landings of Atlantic cobia have generally increased since the 1980s, primarily driven by the recreational fishery, which accounts for about 96 percent of the total landings. Fishing mortality showed some increase in the most recent years, but did not approach the overfishing threshold, indicating the coastwide stock has not undergone overfishing during the assessment timeframe.

"That's good news in terms of the health of the overall stock in maintaining the fishery," said Mel Bell, director of the Office of Fisheries Management at South Carolina Department of Natural Resources at Fort Johnson.

"The stock assessment results came back positive that overfishing was not occurring and that the overall stock was not overfished."

Within that, though, is something that South Carolina biologists have known for many years. There is what Bell called a "sub-population" within the overall stock, fish that came each spring to the waters of Beaufort County to breed.

"Back in the day," Bell said, "our cobia fishery was all about the inside waters and just outside in Beaufort County. That was the heart and soul of our cobia fishery. That's where our landings were predominantly. When people talked about going to South Carolina to catch cobia that's where they were going, to Port Royal Sound, Calibogue Sound, St. Helena, the Broad River. That was cobia central.

"What we were doing for decades is we were fishing on a group of fish were were coming in to spawn. We were effectively catching the big females full of eggs. It was like fishing in a bath tub. The confined waters of Port Royal Sound and the Broad River is pretty confined. We fished them, we fished them and we fished them and all of a sudden the fishery crashed."

As a result, in 2016 the state created the Southern Cobia Management Zone, which included the waters south of Jeremy Inlet to the South Carolina-Georgia border. That fishery is closed during the month of May — the peak of the cobia breeding season — as efforts continue to rebuild that "sub-population."

"The only way to remedy that was to crank down on the harvest," Bell said. In addition to not retaining cobia during the month of May, during the rest of the year there is a one-fish limit, three-fish per boat limit south of Jeremy Inlet and fish must measure at least 36 inches fork length. In waters north of Jeremy Inlet, the 36-inch minimum size also is in effect along with one fish per angler, although a boat can have up to six cobia.

"We are approaching Year 4 of those pretty restrictive measures and we still have not seen the recovery of that distinct population segment. But the stock assessment was done on the overall stock, not just our distinct population segment," Bell said. "We're hoping to see (signs of recovery) within the next few years. Last year might have been a little bit of a good sign. People were saying that they were starting to see a number of smaller fish in the nearshore waters and even some of them coming inside. Hopefully, that's a precursor that we start seeing bigger fish come in, successfully spawn and contribute to the population."

As a result of the favorable stock assessment there will be some changes to the way cobia are managed, but it won't be something anglers notice. No changes in size or bag limits. The changes are in the verbiage so we will be in compliance with the ASMFC Management Plan.

"Basically, nobody will notice a difference," Bell said. "What we'll be doing is codifying what was already in place. What we were already using from federal regulations we'll be codifying in state law.

"There are specific things you need to do for the commercial fishery and specific things you need to do for the recreational fishery. We needed to specify how the commercial fishery would operate and how the recreational fishery would operate.

"We need to have that in place or we'll find ourselves potentially out of compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fishery Commission Management Plan, and you don't want to be out of compliance."

NOAA Fisheries or the Secretary of Commerce can shut down a fishery completely if a state is determined to be out of compliance with the ASMFC Management Plan.