CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. — If you are going to visit North Carolina's Outer Banks, you must plan to do some fishing. Some of the world's best offshore fishing takes place out of Hatteras Inlet and Oregon Inlet. Fishing piers are scattered up and down the coast. And the Outer Banks offer some of the world's finest surf fishing.

Fishing wasn't the primary purpose of a vacation trip this past week to the Outer Banks, but it did offer me an opportunity to wet a line for a few hours in hopes of landing a trophy.

I jokingly told family and friends my goal was to catch the world record red drum, which was caught in 1994 just a few miles from where my wife and I were camped for the week. I packed a couple of rods and reels and a small tackle box with the basics – hooks, rigs, sinkers and a bait knife. I also watched a couple of YouTube videos about surf fishing on the Outer Banks.

When David Deuel, a scientist with the National Marine Fisheries Service, caught his 94-pound, 2-ounce world record red drum on Nov. 7, 1984, he was using a chunk of mullet, the same bait I would try to use if I was fishing at home.

Not having access to fresh mullet, I decided on a different tact. I could have purchased some frozen mullet but I hoped I could catch a smaller fish on either fresh shrimp ($3.99 for a small package) or bloodworms ($12.99 for a bag of 10) and then use that fish for cut bait to work my way up the food chain. I also purchased a 10-day non-resident saltwater fishing license for $11.

Unfortunately, I didn't have an opportunity to do a lot of scouting or get the scoop on fishing hotspots. But the waters off the Cape Hatteras Outer Banks KOA Campground looked as good as any with breakers indicating some underwater ditches and sloughs. So early Wednesday morning, I loaded my equipment into a small wagon and made the hundred-yard trek to the beach.

I set up two sand spikes and then began rigging my rods. I put chunks of fresh shrimp on one outfit and threaded bloodworms onto the hooks of the second outfit. I stepped down to the waters' edge and cast the rigs to where I hoped fish would be hanging out, then walked back to watch and wait. And wait. And wait.

Three hours of fishing and the only thing I managed to hook was a small stingray, which I carefully released. There was another fisherman a few hundred yards down the beach from me and I never saw him reel in anything but bait. The Cape Hatteras Outer Banks KOA wasn't the fishing spot I hoped it would be.

But that didn't mean I had given up on the world record red drum. A little Google research revealed that the trophy, or at least a replica, was close by.

That afternoon we headed south to the community of Avon and paid a visit to Frank and Fran's Bait and Tackle. A long wall in the store paid tribute to Deuel's catch. There was a replica of the red drum, which not only weighed 94 pounds, 2 ounces but measured 57 inches long with a girth of 38 inches. The rod and reel Deuel used also mounted alongside the red drum as well as the short gaff Deuel used to pull the fish in. Deuel fought the trophy for about 45 minutes and the battle took him about a mile down the beach.

I didn't catch my world record, and even if I had caught one bigger than Deuel's I wouldn't have been able to keep it. North Carolina has a limit of one red drum per angler per day, and the fish must measure at least 18 inches but can't be longer than 27 inches.

