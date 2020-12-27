If South Carolina recognized snook in its Saltwater Gamefish Records, there's a good chance that Abe Kuhn would be receiving a certificate recognizing his recent catch.

Kuhn, unfortunately, will have to be content with a photograph and the knowledge that he caught and released one of the largest snook ever caught in Charleston.

Over the Thanksgiving holidays, Kuhn, a 39-year-old contractor, decided to take a break and head out into Charleston Harbor for a couple of hours of fishing. He pitched out a shrimp on a Z-Man jig head and pretty soon was hooked up light tackle with what he at first thought was a nice redfish.

"He smoked it. He took off, but he didn't run like a run. It obviously wasn't a trout. When it popped up and flashed me, I thought 'You've got to be kidding me' and I grabbed the net."

The snook is easily recognizable by its sharp black lateral line that runs from around the gill plate to the tail, so when the fish surfaced Kuhn immediately knew what he had hooked but was incredulous because this fish was a long way from its native waters.

Snook are most commonly found from Florida south.

"I didn't even think about a record," said Kuhn, who was fishing by himself. "I grabbed the net, set up the camera on my phone and took a picture and got it back in the water."

Kuhn, who was fishing with a Daiwa 1500 reel spooled with 10-pound test line and a fluorocarbon leader, estimated the measurement of the snook at around 26 to 28 inches.

"It was a pretty nasty afternoon. I have a little trout hole out there and I was catching a mixed bag. I caught a handful of trout, a handful of flounder, the snook and a black drum. It was a good bite for a quick trip," Kuhn said.

South Carolina's requirements for recognizing record saltwater catches have the following criteria: The fish must be frequently encountered; They must be popular recreational targets; They also must be easily identifiable; and The species also must be part of a healthy population.

Mel Bell, Director of the Office of Fisheries Management for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said the department gets infrequent reports and photos of snook being caught from South Carolina waters. But Kuhn's catch was truly a trophy.

"Honestly, that's the nicest one I've seen," Bell said. "You hear of snook being caught in the area every now and then. I think they are rare this far north, and that is a good size for around here."

Bell said biologists believe that snook and other species expand their range northward because of rising water temperatures.

"We're seeing a lot of things within fisheries that we didn't see 10, 20, 30 years ago," Bell said.

He said the phenomena is much more noticeable in northern waters with lobster and groundfishes moving north.

"We're familiar with cobia here (because of SCDNR's studies of cobia) and we know they have expanded their range range to the north. They're catching cobia all the way into Rhode Island, Connecticut, places you never would have expected to catch cobia."

Tripletails, once considered a Georgia and Florida fishery, are being caught more frequently by South Carolina anglers.

Bell said SCDNR is familiar with white shrimp because of its commercial importance in South Carolina. That species has now become a major component of North Carolina landings and white shrimp have moved all the way into Virginia waters.

Manatees have become more frequent visitors to South Carolina waters.

"I've been here for 37 years, and when I first got here I don't remember people talking about manatees or seeing manatees a lot," he said. "If manatees don't show up it's not a normal year now."

Bell said a snook fishery existing in South Carolina is a possibility.

"It all depends on environmental conditions," he said.

And if environmental conditions become more favorable for snook, Kuhn and other anglers may have an opportunity to earn a state record certificate.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety class on Jan. 9 and Feb. 6 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.