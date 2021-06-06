The traditional kickoff to the boating season in South Carolina is Memorial Day weekend, but I was able to kick mine off a few days earlier thanks to my persistent oldest grandson, to whom my boat has been promised when he reaches an appropriate age.

I hemmed and hawed when Jon Thomas broached the idea of getting out on the water. The boat was dirty. The motor hadn't been run for some time. I had some non-boating work I had to do. But when I returned home from my work I found the boat in the driveway, sparkling clean. He had given the boat a good wash and he and his dad, Jonathan, had run the motor for a few minutes. All we needed was gas. Or so he thought.

South Carolina has more than 3,000 miles of coastline in the 200-mile stretch between the North Carolina and Georgia borders. There are more than 8,000 miles of rivers and 460,000 acres of lakes. And with approximately a half million boats registered to South Carolina owners, things can be extremely busy on our waterways.

There was a lot more to do than my grandson thought, but not nearly as much as there had been the day before. So we began emptying the various storage compartments and taking inventory. If you don't know the requirements, be sure to visit the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website (dnr.sc.gov) and select the boating tab.

I have my own inflatable personal flotation device which I store inside and Jon Thomas, who is 10, has his PFD as well. But the other life jackets that had been shoved into damp storage compartments had mildewed and needed to be replaced. Having an appropriately sized Coast Guard-approved PFD that is in serviceable condition (meaning not mildewed and dry-rotted) for everyone on board is one of the minimal requirements for boating in South Carolina. My throwable device, however, was still in good condition.

The next item I checked was my fire extinguisher, and sure enough it no longer indicated that it was usable. So add that to the list. A Coast Guard-approved hand-held portable fire extinguisher must be aboard each boat less than 26 feet if your fuel tanks are permanently installed.

I found the whistle that keeps me compliant with the requirement of having an efficient sound-producing device, and I've also acquired an air horn.

Unfortunately, I'm going to need Jon Thomas and his dad to help out with the navigation light requirement (must be on between official sunset and sunrise). I have a couple of electrical issues I'm hoping they will take care of for Father's Day. Another requirement is flares for boats operating in coastal waters.

There are some other things that aren't on SCDNR's official list of needed safety items, but I also wanted to make certain that they hadn't wandered off since the last time the boat was out. My anchor and anchor chain were stored in the bow compartment along with a paddle. Paddles aren't required but if you lose power and need to make your way to shore or a dock, you will certainly appreciate having one. Ask me how I know.

You should also check your boat trailer to make certain it is in good operating condition and the trailer lights are working.

While looking things over I also noticed my registration sticker expires on the last day of June 2021. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, South Carolina registrations renewed every year instead of every three years. And beginning January 2021 the $10 annual registration fee is billed by the county along with your property taxes. Questions about a boat owners' individual tax bills must be directed to that county's Auditor or Treasurer's Office.

There also is a new federal law pertaining to safety you should know. Operators of recreational boats less than 26 feet long on federally regulated waters are now required to have and to use the engine cut-off switch and engine cut-off lanyard, also known as a kill switch. The law went into effect April 1. If the engine cut-off lanyard becomes disengaged from the switch, the motor will shut down, preventing a runaway boat.