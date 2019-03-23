Get your deck shoes ready. It's time for the annual Charleston In-Water Boat Show, which will take place March 29-31 at Brittlebank Park and Bristol Marina.
"This is our sixth year producing the In-Water Boat Show and the best part of this is that you can see boats in their element," said Jacqui Bomar, whose JBM & Associates also produces the January boat show that takes place at the Charleston Area Convention Center. "There are different types and sizes of boats. We have a little bit of everything. There are demo docks and some of the boats can go out."
Bomar said the show carries powerboats, jon boats, skiffs, cruisers, yachts, ski boats and personal watercraft. She also said there will be new and brokerage boats.
In addition to boats, there will be food trucks and vendors with nautical art, jewelry and other marine-related items. There's also a lot going on to keep the youngsters happy between boat visits. There will be pirates, face painting, a bouncy house and scavenger hunts led by pirates. And live music throughout the show featuring McKenna Andrews during Friday's VIP Preview, and Matt MacKelcan, Rotie Salley and Ol 55's.
A big highlight at noon Saturday will be an on-water demonstration by the U.S. Coast Guard's Search and Rescue team. Project Healing Waters, which is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, also will participate in the show.
Bomar said fishing seminars aren't part of the show because this is a busy season for the local fishing guides.
The show begins Friday with a VIP Preview (tickets are $50) from 5-9 p.m. The VIP Preview will include viewing boats as well as a catered party and live music. Show hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over 65 and $5 for children ages 4 to 12 and military with ID. A two-day pass is available for $15. You can find show details or purchase tickets online at charlestoninwaterboatshow.com. Parking is across Lockwood Boulevard at the MUSC lot and the Hagood Lot, located behind the Charleston Police Department.