If you have been wondering, yes, there will be a 2021 Charleston Boat Show. It's scheduled Jan. 29-31 at the Charleston Area Convention Center. But this year's event will be operated under strict COVID-19 protocols, meaning there will be some noticeable changes.
"This year's show will be operated as a retail shopping venue," said Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates which operates the show for the Tri-County Marine Trade Association.
"There will be no kids events, no fishing seminars. There will be no Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel or other things where people would gather. It's all about the sale of products and services related to the marine industry. We don't expect people will be out there looking to be entertained. It's for people who are in the market or looking to be in the market to buy a boat."
McGuinness said boat shows that have successfully operated since the pandemic began, including the huge Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show as well as the Wilmington (N.C.) Boat Show, both held in October, were operated under strict COVID-19 regulations and were operated under a 50-percent capacity.
JBM & Associates ran the Wilmington Boat Show, and McGuinness said that had it not been for the success of of that event that she would have been much more nervous and hesitant to do the Charleston event.
"Because of that, I feel very certain we know how to do this," she said.
And Chris Butler of Butler Marine, president of the Tri-County Marine Trade Association, agreed.
"That certainly helped on the decision to do the show, Wilmington being as successful as it was. We're like everybody else. We want to get back the norms, and this show has been going on so long (41 years) and is such a tradition in Charleston, no one wants to give up that tradition. People come to the show from Beaufort, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and Atlanta. People have been calling, wanting to make sure the boat show is still happening," Butler said.
If you've passed by or visited a boat dealer in recent months, you've probably noticed that there aren't as many boats on the lot. That's because dealers outsold the manufacturers' production, Butler said. Boating popularity soared as the pandemic moved into late spring and summer and people were looking for ways to get outside. Boating and fishing in South Carolina, he said, has a $5 billion economic impact.
"We had probably the biggest surge in sales in, I guess, our history," Butler said. "I talked to a Polaris dealer who said in 40 years he's never seen anything like it."
Butler said there probably won't be as many boats on hand as in year's past because the dealers don't have them in inventory, but there will still be plenty of boats to check out with more than 15 boat dealers and dozens of manufacturers represented. Manufacturers are working at 100 percent capacity, but it's going to take a while to get levels back to what the consumers are used to seeing, he said.
"It's still the best place to go if you're in the market for a boat." Butler said. "If someone wants to have a boat by May or June, I wouldn't dilly-dally on making a purchase. Chances are, you're buying a boat this is actually being built now and would be delivered to the dealer in April or May. But the good news on something like that is you have time to get a boat exactly the way you want it, within reason. You're not sacrificing for what someone has on the lot, maybe paying for options you didn't care about. With this, you can buy a boat the color you want and the options you want."
McGuinness said the show has cut back on the vendors that have traditionally been located in the lobby to avoid bottlenecks and the outdoor area in the parking lot will feature a huge tent.
There will be no box office this year and all tickets must be purchased online in advance at thecharlestonboatshow.com.
Ticket prices will be $12 for adults (age 13 and older); $5 for kids ages 4-12; $8 for seniors and military; and $20 for a two-day pass. There will be no VIP event this year. Show hours will be noon-6 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
McGuinness said because ticket sales will be online only that the show will be able to monitor attendance and the 50-percent capacity should not be an issue.
All exhibitors, staff and attendees will be required to follow the three Ws- WEAR a mask, WAIT six feet apart and WASH your hands. Staff and exhibitors will have daily temperature checks. McGuinness said a full COVID-19 response and safety plan can be found on the show’s website.
McGuinness said JBM & Associates had three shows canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic -- the Charleston In-Water Boat Show, the Savannah Boat Show and one scheduled for Jacksonville, Fla.
"Then we were able to come back in Wilmington in October and able to create a boat show under very, very, very strict COVID guidelines," she said. "It went without a hitch. It was the smoothest boat show I've ever run. The anxiety going in was worse than anything. But it was great. The people attending knew what they had to do, wear their masks. We were able to learn right from the beginning what we needed to do to keep things safe and clean. We will be doing the same things in Charleston."