‘Tidelands’ includes Waccamaw NWR and other protected lands

Tidelands.
The name has a sort of ring to it. It’s not loud and jarring. It brings a sense of calmness and mighty but reserved power.
The Tidelands of coastal South Carolina are flat, low-lying areas. There are the pluff mud marshes that are home to crabs and fish, oysters and sea shells, sea gulls and herons.
Along with that immediate area along the Atlantic Ocean, there are inland areas that are also tidal.
The rivers that come together at Georgetown to form Winyah Bay and feed into the ocean are the Waccamaw, the Great Pee Dee and a little further inland the Little Pee Dee, the Black and the Sampit. Several of these rivers originate in North Carolina and pass through Horry and some other counties before they reach Winyah Bay.
To the south of Georgetown, the North Santee and South Santee rivers wend their close-by but separate ways to the Atlantic, where the rich soil carried by these waters form the Santee Delta.
Blended in among so many rivers and river systems are a multitude of creeks and branches, ponds and lakes.
Unique combination
As settlers arrived in the old Georgetown District, their primary products were deer skins and other animal hides. Young Eliza Lucas Pinckney’s father sent her some indigo plants from Antigua. After much scientific trial and error, she was able to develop a successful planting and growing method.
She shared seeds with other planters and indigo soon became second only to rice in its value to agriculture.
Georgetown planters formed the Winyah Indigo Society. Some members paid their dues with Indigo. Their hall still stands in the Historic District of Georgetown.
Following the Revolutionary War, the English bounty for indigo production in the new country ceased.
Rice was already an important crop in South Carolina, and it grew in importance after independence.
Slaves, brought from West Africa, used their experience and knowledge of rice production to create immense wealth.
The use of rice fields with ”trunks” to control the ebb and flow of the tidal waters in the rice fields helped increase yield and quality immensely.
By 1850, the unique combination of the river systems, rice cultivation and skilled slave labor led to great prosperity for the white plantation owners. Georgetown became the leading rice exporter in the world. Per capita income for whites was among the highest in the United States.
When the Civil War ended, many plantation owners were unable to continue to produce rice.
One of the major causes was emancipation of the slaves. The economy was devastated with the destruction of war and General William Tecumseh Sherman’s march through South Carolina. His men seized and looted property and destroyed and burned buildings, livestock and crops.
Some planters continued rice production into the early 1900s, but not many. Storms and hurricanes also took their toll on the rice economy.
For several decades, times were really hard. Throughout the South many of the former slaves who were able to, moved away.
The rice fields lay fallow and many properties were neglected.
After the rice planting and harvesting faded away and disappeared, there were new and increasing populations of migratory waterfowl.
Duck hunting and fishing especially became popular.
By around 1890, increasing numbers of hunters would come south and reap bountiful harvests of ducks and other birds.
After President Grover Cleveland got stuck in the pluff mud of Winyah Bay in 1894, the publicity brought even more attention to the Lowcountry and coastal areas of South Carolina, and in particular to Georgetown County.
Growth of conservation efforts
Some new land owners kept their property intact. Several gun clubs were formed and hunting and fishing grew in importance.
Those thousands of acres of rice lands were still producing some wild rice for the waterfowl. Other vegetation also grew in the fields, and people began to realize that the land that had been cleared for rice fields could be used to provide food and habitat for birds and other wildlife.
Heir’s property
As the former slaves gained their freedom, some were able to buy land from their former masters. Some benefitted from bank loans through Freedman’s Banks.
That wasn’t universally successful.
Also, lower literacy rates among the black populations led to poor or improper titles to land.
Freed slaves who bought and farmed land sometimes didn’t know how to read and didn’t know about the need for wills, deeds and other legal documentation and titles.
When that person would die, with no will, his children would each own a share of the property. Over time that “heir’s property” would sometimes result in no one paying taxes. When that happened, the property could be seized and sold at auction.
The legal ramifications of unpaid taxes and no clear, good title could lead to tax sales of land.
There were some speculators or developers who used those sorts of techniques – especially in Pawleys Island and Litchfield areas – to force a sale of land at a low price. Once the speculator or developer bought the property, the people would have to move. Then, new housing or commercial structures were built on what in many cases had been agricultural land.
Conservation easements
One of the first significant conservation easements in Georgetown County came about through a professional forester.
Joe Havel had purchased land near Pawleys Island.
He decided he wanted to protect the land for wildlife and to keep it from being developed. He put a conservation easement on the 640 acres of land in Waterford.
Former Pawleys Island Mayor Bill Otis said he looked on Havel’s actions as one of the greatest conservation acts he’d seen by a single individual.
Over the past 20 to 30 years, more properties or development rights have been sold or given to various organizations to protect the land and the environment. Today, more than 100,000 acres of Georgetown County are protected from development.
Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge
In the 1990s, people began to see even more growth and development along the coast of South Carolina. Those hundreds and then thousands of new homes were built on land that quite often had been farmland or old rice plantations.
Horry County especially was — and still is — facing more growth.
People concerned about the environment, protecting land for plants and for wildlife, and safeguarding water quality, got together and decided to develop a larger plan.
The “Winyah Bay Focus Area” became a working document to create a 50,000-acre swath of land.
From that effort that contained many parts, the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) was created.
Currently, the long-term goal of about 50,000 acres is still a goal.
Craig Sasser, manager of the property, said it currently has more than 30,000 acres of land. Most is owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Significant parts of the property are owned by The Nature Conservancy or other organizations, and are leased to USFWS as part of the Waccamaw NWR.
Over the past year, Bob Schofield sold his Hasty Point Plantation in the Plantersville community to the refuge. Another tract was recently purchased by the Open Space Institute, with a target that the federal agency will be able to secure the funding to buy that tract from OSI. Taken together, Hasty Point and the “Triangle Tract” total 1,010 acres of land for the refuge.
The Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge has its office and education center on U.S. Highway 701 in the Yauhannah area of Georgetown County.
The lands are open for passive recreational use. During hunting season the land is available for use as well.
Sasser said the education center is not open to the public currently because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Once those are lifted, he said, he would like to resume the various programs offered at the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge.
For Hasty Point Plantation, the house and other buildings will be used in some way to show and tell the story about plantation life, forestry and cultural heritage — not just of plantation owners but also of the people who worked the land and grew the rice and other crops.
Other public access lands
Georgetown and Horry counties both have public parks, ball fields, recreation centers and boat landings.
Sandy Island, owned by The Nature Conservancy and managed through the Waccamaw NWR, has a permanent population of descendants of some of the former slaves who lived and worked the land on the 12,000-acre island. About 9,000 acres is part of the refuge.
Access to Sandy Island is only by boat. There is no bridge to the island.
Along the Black River, TNC and Cypress Preserve own several thousand acres of land. Cypress Preserve has some facilities. TNC lands are available for river use through the protected habitat.
Rocky Point Community Forest is near the Northwest Georgetown Choppee Recreation Center. Georgetown County owns 200 acres behind the recreation center, and the Winyah Rivers Alliance owns about 460 acres. There’s a boat landing, kayak launch, picnic tables and a porta-john available. The community forest along Rocky Point Road is open year-round. No camping is allowed at this time, but people are encouraged to go out to enjoy the forest, the river and creek and the picnic area.
Future plans may include nature trails, signage, static exhibits and more.
Rocky Point Community Forest is the only community forest in the state of South Carolina.