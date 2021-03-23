Three recipes for eggs

Beginner
Tortang Talong for Two
From Ghie Boggs of Fili-West Farms
Boggs grew up on the agricultural island of Bohol in the Philippines, where this eggplant is common as an “anytime” dish.
Ingredients
2 Chinese eggplants
2 eggs
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
⅓ cup cooking oil
Ketchup for serving
Directions
If you have a gas range, use tongs to roast each eggplant directly over flame until skin is mostly charred. Otherwise, place eggplants on a broiler dish and broil on high, turning frequently until skin is charred. No matter the method, once skin is mostly blackened, remove from heat and allow to cool.
Once the eggplant has cooled, peel the skins off with your fingers and discard, leaving only soft, steamed eggplant. Flatten each eggplant with a fork and set aside.
Beat the eggs in a bowl with salt and pepper until thoroughly blended.
Heat oil in a sauté pan until just shimmering.
Line a plate with paper towel for draining. Dip each eggplant in egg mixture, then gently place in hot oil.
Pour the remaining egg mixture (dividing evenly) onto each eggplant, then flip to get each side golden brown. Remove to prepared plate lined; serve immediately with ketchup.
Intermediate
Kimchi Deviled Eggs
From Joe Yonan of the Washington Post
Longtime Post and Courier contributor Nathalie Dupree in 2014 shared her friend Joe Yonan’s recipe for deviled eggs, perked up by kimchi.
Reprinted from Joe Yonan’s “Eat Your Vegetables: Bold Recipes for the Single Cook” (Ten Speed Press, 2013)
Ingredients
6 eggs, preferably at least a week old, at room temperature
3/4 cup high quality kimchi, preferably spicy
1/4 cup cream cheese
Sea salt
Sriracha
Directions
Prick each egg just barely through the shell on the rounded end, using an egg pricker or a thumbtack.
Bring a medium saucepan full of water to a boil. Reduce the heat so that the water is at a simmer. Use a slotted spoon to carefully lower each egg into the water and to stir them frequently for the first minute or so of cooking. (This helps set the yolks in the center.)
Meanwhile, pour 4 cups of water into a large bowl and stir in 1 or 2 cups of ice.
Cook the eggs for 11 minutes, then transfer them to the ice water. As soon as you can handle the eggs, reach into the water and crack them all over, keeping them in the water. Remove them one at a time and remove a large piece of the shell at the rounded end, where an air pocket should be, then return them to the water. (This helps water get between the egg and the shell for easier peeling.) Remove one egg at a time, slip off the rest of the shell, and return it to the water as you continue peeling.
Transfer the peeled eggs to a countertop and slice each one lengthwise in half. Pop out each yolk half with your fingers into the bowl of a food processor or blender, and set each white on a serving platter.
Drain and gently squeeze the kimchi of its liquid and finely chop it. Add 1/2 cup of the kimchi and all the cream cheese to the food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Taste, add salt as needed, and add Sriracha a little at a time if you want it to be spicier.
Use a teaspoon to carefully fill each egg white half with the kimchi mixture, mounding it on top. (Or, if you want to be fancy, spoon the filling into a pastry bag fitted with a decorative tip, or a plastic zip bag with one corner cut off, and pipe it onto each egg white half.)
Finely chop the remaining 1/4 cup of kimchi and sprinkle it on top of the eggs. Squirt a few drops of Sriracha on each egg.
Refrigerate the stuffed eggs for at least 1 hour, covered, so the cream cheese firms up, and serve.
Advanced
Bucatini Carbonara
From chef Jacques Larson of The Obstinate Daughter
Carbonara is specific to Rome. While some origin stories suggest this dish is an early 20th-century adaptation, created when American soldiers got to Rome and craved breakfast, others assert it is a peasant-born dish. Whatever the origin, go with a dried pasta that will hold a bit of bite to support the rich sauce.
“I learned how to do this dish correctly at Lupa in New York,” Larson says. “For someone who had seen bad American versions with heavy cream and peas, it was (and still is) a magical dish.”
Ingredients
1/8 cup salt
1/8 cup olive oil
1/2 pound sausage, pancetta, bacon or prosciutto
1 pound dried bucatini
4-5 egg yolks, beaten
1 cup shaved scallion
2 teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper
1 cup parmesan
Directions
Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a medium stock pot on the stove. Add all the salt in the recipe except for 2 teaspoons, which will be used for the sauce.
Heat a separate large sauté pan to medium-high heat, then add olive oil. Once the pan is hot, add the pork to the pan and begin to render the fat from the meat until it begins to brown and get crispy.
Once pork is getting crispy, drop pasta into the boiling water, stir, and when the water begins to boil again, slightly reduce the heat to keep the water boiling but making sure it doesn't boil over. Continue to stir occasionally so that the pasta doesn't stick and cooks evenly and cook until al dente (about 9-11 minutes depending on the pasta brand).
When meat in the sauté pan is browned, pull the pan off heat and let it cool for a couple of minutes. Add a little pasta water (2-3 tablespoons) to quicken the cooling time.
Beat the eggs and set aside.
Drain cooked pasta, reserving 1 cup of the starchy water. Add pasta to large sauté pan with the browned meat and return to stovetop. Slowly begin heating the pasta and meat mixture over medium heat while adding reserved pasta water.
Slowly drizzle beaten eggs into the pan. Take care not to work too quickly or over too-high heat, since either will cause the eggs to scramble.
Once the sauce begins to tighten and coat the back of a spoon, turn off the heat and add the salt, pepper, scallion and cheese to pan, reserving some scallions and cheese for garnish. This will cause the sauce to thicken even more. If the sauce tightens too much, add a little hot tap water to the pan to thin it out.
Divide the pasta evenly among 4 bowls, garnish with the reserved scallion and parmesan, and serve immediately.