Three recipes for cauliflower

Beginner
Parmesan Cauliflower
From Kenneth 'Skinny' Melton
Lowland Farms, Johns Island
“I have four kids, and I'm always looking for ways to take what we grow and combine it with what we have in the fridge that the kids like. The kids eat just plain parmesan on occasion, so it's an easy combination and also works well with broccoli. Three out of four kids ate it, so it's a quick recipe to keep in the rotation.”
Ingredients
1-2 heads cauliflower, depending on size of head, cut roughly into florets
¼ - ⅓ cup olive oil
½ - ⅔ cup shredded parmesan cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Place cauliflower florets on a sheet pan. Toss with olive oil, then with parmesan.
Bake for 30 minutes.
Intermediate
Spiced Cauliflower
Allison Smith
Sambar, Charleston
“A lot of people might have a tikka masala recipe for an Instant Pot or something like that now, but (they) don’t think about vegetables in Indian cuisine. This is a South Indian-style side dish, and that is a very vegetable-heavy region. We love cauliflower.”
Ingredients
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 teaspoon ginger, finely chopped
1 teaspoon garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon garam masala
½ teaspoon turmeric
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon salt
1 large head of cauliflower, cut into 1-inch florets
¼ cup water
2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
Directions
Heat oil in a pot set over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and cook until toasted, 1-2 minutes
Add ginger and garlic; saute for 1 minute. Add remaining spices and stir.
Add the cauliflower and water. Stir to evenly coat the cauliflower with spice mixture, then cook covered over medium heat for 10-15 minutes, or until cauliflower is tender. Stir occasionally.
Garnish with cilantro and serve.
Advanced
Cauliflower Wings with Cashew Ranch
Charles Layton
Basic Kitchen
“Although we toss our wings with vegan butter and hot sauce, feel free to substitute traditional butter if you’d prefer.”
Ingredients
1 cup rice flour
¼ cup cornstarch
1 tablespoon salt
Sparkling water
1 cup oil: canola, grapeseed, or vegetable
1 head cauliflower, cut into large, wing-sized pieces
2 tablespoons hot sauce, such as Red Clay
2 tablespoons vegan butter
Cashew ranch dressing (see recipe)
Directions
Sift dry ingredients — rice flour, cornstarch, salt — and add sparkling water until you achieve a pancake batter consistency.
Heat oil in shallow pan over medium-high heat.
Once oil is heated, toss cauliflower florets in batter and working in batches, place battered cauliflower in oil. Make sure not to crowd the pan. Turn to evenly pan fry until all sides are golden brown.
Remove from oil and drain on paper towels.
Melt butter on low heat in a separate pan, then mix with hot sauce. Toss drained cauliflower in hot sauce mixture, then plate and serve with cashew ranch.
Cashew Ranch
Ingredients
1 cup cashews, soaked
2 teaspoons granulated garlic
1 teaspoon granulated onion
2 whole lemons, juiced
1 cup water
½ bunch parsley, finely chopped
½ bunch cilantro, finely chopped
1 bunch dill, finely chopped
1 teaspoon white pepper
2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups Greek yogurt
Directions
Soak cashews in water for at least 1 hour. Drain cashews and blend in blender with water, granulated onion, granulated garlic and lemon juice until very smooth. This will take at least 1 minute.
Mix cashew mixture with herbs; salt and pepper and yogurt. Adjust seasoning as desired. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.