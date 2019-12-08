Today
New Play Festival
What: 5th Wall Productions’ New Works Festival will feature two new plays and a staged reading of another new play.
When: Various times Dec. 5-8
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-437-4121, bit.ly/2KWAr0X
Gracie & Lacy Christmas Show
What: Award-winning sister act Gracie & Lacy present “It's A Wonderful Life Spectacular!”
When: 2 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-259-8872, bit.ly/2rSsqUa
Christmas with the Charlestones
What: Charleston’s a capella men’s quartet will present a program of Christmas music ranging from the Renaissance through current popular favorites.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-0631, bit.ly/2RiIae2
‘A Southern Christmas’
What: The town of Mount Pleasant and Christ Church will present “A Southern Christmas,” featuring conductor Ron Mendola.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-9090, bit.ly/2qpC28K
Tuesday
Studio Seminar
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s Studio Seminars are roundtable discussions for continuing education and professional development for artists. December’s speaker will be W. Andre Allen.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2r5p5RW
A Holiday Festival of Music
What: The Charleston Concert Band is proud to present our acclaimed annual Christmas Concert.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Summerall Chapel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: info@charlestonconcertband.org, bit.ly/2YhHs1X
Wednesday
‘A Christmas Carol’
What: Traveling Literary Theater brings to you the same version of “A Christmas Carol” that Charles Dickens performed.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: The Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2XyQYxw
‘Once on This Island’
What: Tony award-winning musical about a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world and ready to risk it all for love, guided by the mighty island gods.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39-$100
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Thursday
Holiday Market
What: Redux will host its open studios holiday market, featuring over 40 local creators, live music, food and more.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
‘Carol Fest’
What: The Charleston Music Club will present “Carol Fest,” a holiday sing- and-play-along accompanied by youth musicians and music club members.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Chapel, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonmusicclub.org
‘All is Calm’
What: The South Carolina premiere of “All Is Calm” tells the story of the Christmas Truce of 1914 through songs and firsthand accounts.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/338FbHp
‘A Doublewide, Texas Christmas’
What: “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” is a laugh-a-minute Christmas comedy that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. ASL Night for the deaf/hearing impaired Dec. 5.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/34kFnVc
Friday
Author Event
What: Photographers Vincent Musi and Callie Shell will showcase their respective books “The Year of the Dog” and “Hope, Never Fear: A Personal Portrait of the Obamas.”
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/38a1Zdh
‘Carol of the Belles’
What: What If? Productions will bring its Piano Bar Series holiday show, “Carol of the Belles,” to Montague Terrace for one night only.
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Montague Terrace, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $36-$40
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2rXofq8
‘The Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 20, 23, 26 and 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Madrigal Dinners
What: The Cane Bay Cobra Chorale will host a three-course meal with entertainment throughout the evening and culminates with a 25 minute concert of holiday music. Register in advance online.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14
Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/34Q5ZgV, bit.ly/2OP9i2B
Christmas with the Charlestones
What: Charleston’s a capella men’s quartet will present a program of Christmas music ranging from the Renaissance through current popular favorites.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford St., Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-873-0631, bit.ly/2O22xd8
Saturday
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
What: Charleston Stage will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” adapted from Barbara Robinson’s acclaimed contemporary Christmas classic.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and 21
Where: Charleston Stage at the Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: 843-577-5967, bit.ly/2XAgnGX
Pastel Artist Show
What: Members of the Pastel Society of South Carolina will exhibit their work.
When: 6-8 p.m. through Dec. 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 315-480-0749, bit.ly/2rrzIy5
Holiday Tunes by Carmen Coulter
What: "American Idol" finalist Carmen Coulter will perform a holiday concert. This program is cosponsored by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department.
When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2rh3upr
Pop In & Shop
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host a pop-in shop featuring local artists Paula Borgstedt, Sandy Scott and Sonny dugal.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com
A.R.T. of Mental Health Gallery Gala
What: Trager Contemporary and MUSC's Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences will host the third annual fundraising reception to benefit the mental health initiatives at MUSC's Institute of Psychiatry.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Trager Contemporary Art Gallery, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$75
More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2r5glLD
TEN Tenors
What: The TEN Tenors are bringing their acclaimed show “Home for the Holidays” to the East Coast.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $26-$86
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/37eAGOy
