Members of the Pastel Society of South Carolina will exhibit their work through Dec. 15.

 Pastel Society of South Carolina/North Charleston City Gallery

Today

New Play Festival

What: 5th Wall Productions’ New Works Festival will feature two new plays and a staged reading of another new play.

When: Various times Dec. 5-8

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-437-4121, bit.ly/2KWAr0X

Gracie & Lacy Christmas Show

What: Award-winning sister act Gracie & Lacy present “It's A Wonderful Life Spectacular!”

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-259-8872, bit.ly/2rSsqUa

Christmas with the Charlestones

What: Charleston’s a capella men’s quartet will present a program of Christmas music ranging from the Renaissance through current popular favorites.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-873-0631, bit.ly/2RiIae2

‘A Southern Christmas’

What: The town of Mount Pleasant and Christ Church will present “A Southern Christmas,” featuring conductor Ron Mendola.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Christ Church,  2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-9090, bit.ly/2qpC28K

Tuesday

Studio Seminar

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s Studio Seminars are roundtable discussions for continuing education and professional development for artists. December’s speaker will be W. Andre Allen.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2r5p5RW

A Holiday Festival of Music

What: The Charleston Concert Band is proud to present our acclaimed annual Christmas Concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Summerall Chapel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: info@charlestonconcertband.org, bit.ly/2YhHs1X

Wednesday

‘A Christmas Carol’

What: Traveling Literary Theater brings to you the same version of “A Christmas Carol” that Charles Dickens performed.

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: The Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$30

More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2XyQYxw

‘Once on This Island’

What: Tony award-winning musical about a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world and ready to risk it all for love, guided by the mighty island gods.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39-$100

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Thursday

Holiday Market 

What: Redux will host its open studios holiday market, featuring over 40 local creators, live music, food and more.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

‘Carol Fest’ 

What: The Charleston Music Club will present “Carol Fest,” a holiday sing- and-play-along accompanied by youth musicians and music club members.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Chapel, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonmusicclub.org

‘All is Calm’

What: The South Carolina premiere of “All Is Calm” tells the story of the Christmas Truce of 1914 through songs and firsthand accounts.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/338FbHp

‘A Doublewide, Texas Christmas’

What: “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” is a laugh-a-minute Christmas comedy that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. ASL Night for the deaf/hearing impaired Dec. 5.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/34kFnVc

Friday

Author Event

What: Photographers Vincent Musi and Callie Shell will showcase their respective books “The Year of the Dog” and “Hope, Never Fear: A Personal Portrait of the Obamas.”

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/38a1Zdh

‘Carol of the Belles’

What: What If? Productions will bring its Piano Bar Series holiday show, “Carol of the Belles,” to Montague Terrace for one night only.

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Montague Terrace, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $36-$40

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2rXofq8

‘The Sound of Charleston’ 

What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 20, 23, 26 and 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Madrigal Dinners

What: The Cane Bay Cobra Chorale will host a three-course meal with entertainment throughout the evening and culminates with a 25 minute concert of holiday music. Register in advance online.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14

Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville

Price: $30

More Info: bit.ly/34Q5ZgV, bit.ly/2OP9i2B

Christmas with the Charlestones

What: Charleston’s a capella men’s quartet will present a program of Christmas music ranging from the Renaissance through current popular favorites.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford St., Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-873-0631, bit.ly/2O22xd8

Saturday

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

What: Charleston Stage will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” adapted from Barbara Robinson’s acclaimed contemporary Christmas classic.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and 21

Where: Charleston Stage at the Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $31

More Info: 843-577-5967, bit.ly/2XAgnGX

Pastel Artist Show

What: Members of the Pastel Society of South Carolina will exhibit their work.

When: 6-8 p.m. through Dec. 15

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 315-480-0749, bit.ly/2rrzIy5

Holiday Tunes by Carmen Coulter

What: "American Idol" finalist Carmen Coulter will perform a holiday concert. This program is cosponsored by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department.

When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2rh3upr

Pop In & Shop

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host a pop-in shop featuring local artists Paula Borgstedt, Sandy Scott and Sonny dugal.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com

A.R.T. of Mental Health Gallery Gala

What: Trager Contemporary and MUSC's Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences will host the third annual fundraising reception to benefit the mental health initiatives at MUSC's Institute of Psychiatry.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Trager Contemporary Art Gallery, 577 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$75

More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2r5glLD

TEN Tenors

What: The TEN Tenors are bringing their acclaimed show “Home for the Holidays” to the East Coast.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $26-$86

More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/37eAGOy

