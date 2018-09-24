TODAY
Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for July
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for September.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
Nike Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates, statement scheduled for 2 p.m. Chairman Jerome Powell signaled last month that he expects the central bank to keep gradually raising rates if the U.S. economic expansion remains strong.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for August.
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for August.
U.S. Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product.
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were up for the fourth consecutive week. The average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 4.65% from 4.60%. The average has increased from 3.83 percent a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 4.11% from 4.06%.
National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for August.
Accenture plc, ConAgra Brands Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for August.