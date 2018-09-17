TODAY
Industry bellwethers FedEx Corp. and Oracle Corp. report quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for September.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for July.
AutoZone Inc., Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and General Mills Inc. report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for August.
U.S. Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the second quarter.
Red Hat Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for August.
Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week they rose to their highest level since early August due to strong job and consumer credit growth. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.6%, up from 4.54%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, popular with those refinancing their home loans, increased to 4.06% from 3.99%.
Darden Restaurants Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases August jobless figures for the state. For July, the unemployment rate continued to fall, slipping to 3.6%.