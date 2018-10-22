TODAY
The parent company of Columbia-based South State Bank, the largest financial institution headquartered in South Carolina, releases quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Carolina Financial Corp., the Charleston-based parent of CresCom Bank, releases quarterly financial results.
Boeing Co., one of the largest employers in the Charleston region, releases quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for September.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for September.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for September.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" outlining regional economic conditions.
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week they dipped slightly, taking a pause after weeks of steady increases stoked by rising interest rates. The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage declined to an average interest rate of 4.85% from 4.90%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans eased to 4.26% from 4.29%.
Mount Holly smelter owner Century Aluminum Co. releases quarterly financial results.
Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product.