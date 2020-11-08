The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- Greenville-based technology manufacturer ScanSource Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
- McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Air Lease Corp., a major customer for Boeing Co., reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales figures for October.
- U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for September.
- Homebuilder D.R. Horton reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- The U.S. bond market is closed for Veterans Day.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to a record low for the 12th time this year, dropping to 2.78% from 2.81%. The comparable 15-year average was unchanged at 2.32%. Rates have fallen sharply since March, driven mainly by the Federal Reserve’s efforts to stabilize the housing market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for October.
- Goose Creek-based temporary staffing agency HireQuest Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
- Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results.
- Cisco Systems reports quarterly financial results.
- Southern department store chain Dillard's reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October.