The week ahead in business

Dillard's
Dillard's, which has seven department stores in South Carolina, reports earning on Thursday. File

MONDAY

  • Greenville-based technology manufacturer ScanSource Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
  • McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Air Lease Corp., a major customer for Boeing Co., reports quarterly financial results.

TUESDAY

  • The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales figures for October.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for September.
  • Homebuilder D.R. Horton reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • The U.S. bond market is closed for Veterans Day.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to a record low for the 12th time this year, dropping to 2.78% from 2.81%. The comparable 15-year average was unchanged at 2.32%. Rates have fallen sharply since March, driven mainly by the Federal Reserve’s efforts to stabilize the housing market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for October.
  • Goose Creek-based temporary staffing agency HireQuest Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Cisco Systems reports quarterly financial results.
  • Southern department store chain Dillard's reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October.

