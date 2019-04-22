TODAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March.
Greenville-based AVX Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for March.
Ameris Bancorp, Coca-Cola Co., eBay Inc., Harley-Davidson Inc., JetBlue Airways Corp., Nucor Corp., Pulte Group Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Twitter Inc. and Verizon Communications are among the U.S. companies reporting quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Boeing Co., one of the largest employers in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: CresCom Bank parent Carolina Financial Corp., AT&T, Caterpillar, Facebook, Microsoft, Norfolk Southern, Tesla and Visa.
THURSDAY
3M Corp., Comcast Corp., D.R. Horton Inc., Ford Motor Co., International Paper Co., Southwest Airlines and Starbucks Corp. report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for March.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they increased, though they remain lower than a year ago in a positive sign for home sales. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 4.17% from 4.12%. The average for 15-year home loans rose to 3.62% from 3.60%. Mortgage rates have been trending downward since peaking at nearly 5% in November, helping to increase home sales after a rough 2018.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product figures.
AutoNation Inc., Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Sony Corp. and Wabco Holdings report quarterly financial results.