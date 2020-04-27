The week ahead in business

TODAY
Home builder NVR Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Google parent Alphabet Inc., which has a large data center in Berkeley County, reports quarterly financial results.
Charlotte-based steelmaker Nucor Corp, which has a large mill near Huger, reports quarterly financial results.
Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Cummins Inc., which makes turbochargers in North Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
JetBlue Airways Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
United Parcel Service reports quarterly financial results.
Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
WEDNESDAY
Boeing Co., one of the region's largest employers, reports quarterly financial results amid reports that it plans to further cut production of the 787 Dreamliner it builds in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.
Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2 p.m.
Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Mastercard Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial result
General Electrics Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Norfolk Southern Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product figures.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March.
THURSDAY
Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Amazon.com reports quarterly financial results.
Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
The Southern Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Beazer Homes USA Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they edged up as the government stepped in to help mortgage companies concerned about the growing number of borrowers who have stopped making payments. The 30-year, fixed-rate average ticked up to 3.33% from 3.31%. The 15-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.86% from 2.80%.
FRIDAY
Charleston-based CresCom Bank, the second largest lender headquartered in South Carolina, is scheduled to finalize its sale to United Bank of West Virginia.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports quarterly financial results, a day ahead of its closely watched annual meeting of shareholders.
Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Chevron Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
The Clorox Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Johnson Controls International Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Honeywell International Inc. reports quarterly financial results.