TODAY
The board of directors of Santee Cooper meet in Moncks Corner. It's their first meeting since a Jan. 14 deadline for would-be acquirers, a group that includes Duke Energy, to submit buyout proposals for the state-owned utility to the S.C. Legislature.
The Columbia-based parent of South State Bank — the biggest bank headquartered in South Carolina — reports quarterly financial results.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service begin accepting individual income tax returns. Last year, 89% of state residents filed electronically.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases the November S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 big U.S. cities.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
Apple Inc., eBay Inc., Harley-Davidson Inc., Nucor Corp., PulteGroup Inc, and Verizon Communications are among the companies releasing quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Boeing Co., one of the Charleston region largest employers, releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Alibaba Group, AT&T, Facebook, McDonald's, Microsoft, Mondolez International and Visa Inc.
Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in January.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for December.
Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement about interest rates at 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they held steady for the second straight week, sticking at their lowest levels in nine months after six weeks of decline and providing an incentive for home buyers. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage stayed at 4.45% while the 15-year version held at 3.88%.
North Charleston paper mill owner WestRock Co. releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Altria Group, Amazon.com, DowDupont, General Electric, International Paper, Mastercard, United Parcel Service and Upstate-based World Acceptance Corp.
FRIDAY
Dominion Energy, which bought South Carolina Electric & Gas and Cayce-based SCANA Corp. on Jan. 1, releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Cigna, ExxonMobil, Honda Motor, Merck & Co., Sony and Spirit Aerosystems.
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for January.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for January.
Automakers release vehicle sales for January.