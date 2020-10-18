The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- The board of state-run utility Santee Cooper meets.
- The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for October.
- The Pittsburgh-based parent of First National Bank, which has two branches in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
- The parent of ServisFirst Bank reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases jobless figures for September. The statewide unemployment rate in August was 6.3%, a decline from July’s revised estimate of 8.7%.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for September.
- Streaming giant Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
- Lockheed Martin Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Procter & Gamble reports quarterly financial results.
- Several financial institutions with Charleston-area offices report quarterly financial results, including Regions, Synovus, Pinnacle and United Community.
- Tenet Healthcare, owner of East Cooper Medical Center, reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions in the U.S.
- NextEra Energy, which is bidding to acquire Moncks Corner-based utility Santee Cooper, reports quarterly financial results.
- Verizon Communications reports quarterly financial results.
- IBM Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill reports quarterly financial results.
- AutoNation reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell as the benchmark 30-year home loan dipped to a new all-time low for the 10th time in 2020. The average rate on the 30-year mortgage fell to 2.81% from 2.87%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.35% from 2.37%.
- The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September.
- Hartsville-based Sonoco Products reports quarterly financial results.
- Online retail kingpin Amazon reports quarterly financial results.
- Southwest Airlines and American Airlines report quarterly financial results.
- Nucor Corp., which has a large steel mill in Huger, reports quarterly financial results.
- United Bankshares, which recently acquired Charleston-based CresCom Bank, reports quarterly financial results.
- Intel Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- Fort Mill-based paper manufacturer Domtar Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Economic barometer American Express reports quarterly financial results.
- The parent of First Horizon Bank reports quarterly financial results.