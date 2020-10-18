You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The week ahead in business

Coroner: Man crushed, killed by equipment at Nucor Steel (copy)

The parent of the Nucor Steel mill in Berkeley County (above) reports earnings on Thursday. File/Staff

MONDAY

  • The board of state-run utility Santee Cooper meets.
  • The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for October.
  • The Pittsburgh-based parent of First National Bank, which has two branches in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
  • The parent of ServisFirst Bank reports quarterly financial results.

TUESDAY

  • The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases jobless figures for September. The statewide unemployment rate in August was 6.3%, a decline from July’s revised estimate of 8.7%.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for September.
  • Streaming giant Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Procter & Gamble reports quarterly financial results.
  • Several financial institutions with Charleston-area offices report quarterly financial results, including Regions, Synovus, Pinnacle and United Community.
  • Tenet Healthcare, owner of East Cooper Medical Center, reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions in the U.S.
  • NextEra Energy, which is bidding to acquire Moncks Corner-based utility Santee Cooper, reports quarterly financial results.
  • Verizon Communications reports quarterly financial results.
  • IBM Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill reports quarterly financial results.
  • AutoNation reports quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell as the benchmark 30-year home loan dipped to a new all-time low for the 10th time in 2020. The average rate on the 30-year mortgage fell to 2.81% from 2.87%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.35% from 2.37%.
  • The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September.
  • Hartsville-based Sonoco Products reports quarterly financial results.
  • Online retail kingpin Amazon reports quarterly financial results.
  • Southwest Airlines and American Airlines report quarterly financial results.
  • Nucor Corp., which has a large steel mill in Huger, reports quarterly financial results.
  • United Bankshares, which recently acquired Charleston-based CresCom Bank, reports quarterly financial results.
  • Intel Corp. reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY 

  • Fort Mill-based paper manufacturer Domtar Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Economic barometer American Express reports quarterly financial results.
  • The parent of First Horizon Bank reports quarterly financial results.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News