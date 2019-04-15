TODAY
The PGA Tour descends on the South Carolina coast for early practice rounds at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island's Sea Pines Resort. The event pumps more than $96 million into the state economy each year. In 2018, it attracted more than 135,000 spectators. Competitive rounds start Thursday, with live TV coverage on the Golf Channel and CBS.
U.S. income tax payments are due in South Carolina and most other states for anyone who owes money to the government.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for February.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Pinnacle Financial Partners and ServisFirst Bancshares report quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for February.
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for April.
Bank of America Inc., CSX Corp., IBM Corp., Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Netflix Inc. are among the companies reporting quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for March.
The Federal Reserve Bank releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions around the U.S.
Alcoa Corp., Morgan Stanley Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc. and U.S. Bancorp are among the companies reporting quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, rates rose moderately, remaining at historically low levels that can lure potential purchasers in the spring home-buying season. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.12% from 4.08% last week. The average for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.60% from 3.56%.
Hartsville-based packaging company Sonoco Products Inc. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: American Express Corp., BB&T Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Regions Financial Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.
FRIDAY
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.