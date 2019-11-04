TODAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for September.
Uber Technologies, Under Armour and East Cooper Medical Center owner Tenet Heathcare report quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Berkeley County smelter owner Century Aluminum and Choice Hotels International report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for September.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for October.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for September.
WEDNESDAY
U.S.Labor Department releases third-quarter productivity data.
Daniel Island-based technology firm Benefitfocus Inc. releases quarterly financial results. Management holds a 5 p.m. conference call to discuss the report with analysts and investors. Also reporting earnings are WCIV-TV owner Sinclair Broadcast Group, Carowinds parent company Cedar Fair LP, CVS Health and Papa John's International.
THURSDAY
The Bank of South Carolina holds a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. for its newest branch at 9403 Highway 78 in North Charleston.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for September.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose for the third straight week, while remaining well below their levels of a year ago. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.78% from 3.75%. The average on a 15-year mortgage ticked up to 3.19% from 3.18%.
The Walt Disney Co. and Johnson Controls release quarterly financial results. Also reporting earnings is RLJ Lodging Trust, which owns the Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel and the Courtyard by Marriott Charleston Historic District.
FRIDAY
DiamondRock Hospitality, owner of the Charleston Renaissance hotel, releases quarterly financial results. Also reporting earnings is Charlotte-based Duke Energy Corp.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for September.