Santa Rally fails to materialize as markets head south again

The New York Stock Exchange (above) and the rest of Wall Street will take a break from the recent turmoil Tuesday as financial markets close for Christmas. File/AP

TODAY

U.S. stock and bond markets close at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, for Christmas Eve.

TUESDAY

Stock and bond markets are closed for Christmas Day.

WEDNESDAY

Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for October.

THURSDAY

U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for November.

The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for December.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they continued their retreat, helped by volatility in the financial markets and weakened inflation expectations. The 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 4.62% from 4.63%. The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 4.07%.

FRIDAY

The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for November.