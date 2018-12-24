TODAY
U.S. stock and bond markets close at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, for Christmas Eve.
TUESDAY
Stock and bond markets are closed for Christmas Day.
WEDNESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for October.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for November.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for December.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they continued their retreat, helped by volatility in the financial markets and weakened inflation expectations. The 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 4.62% from 4.63%. The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 4.07%.
FRIDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for November.