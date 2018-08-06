TODAY
East Cooper Medical Center parent Tenet Healthcare Corp. and Marriott International are among the companies reporting quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Rock Hill-based printing technology firm 3D Systems Corp. reports quarterly financial results. Others reporting earnings include: Avis Budget Group, Inc. Office Depot, Mills House owner RLJ Lodging Trust, Walt Disney Co. and Wendy's Co.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for June.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for June.
WEDNESDAY
Belmond Charleston Place investor and operator Belmond Ltd. reports quarterly financial results. Others releasing earnings include: Choice Hotels International Inc., CVS Health Corp., The Southern Co. and Wyndham Destinations.
THURSDAY
Summerville-based drug developer Aeterna Zentaris Inc. releases second-quarter financial results after 4 p.m. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings report Friday at 8:30 a.m.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for July.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for June.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly long-term mortgage rates. Last week, they rose for the second straight week, continuing to dampen prospects for potential buyers. The average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 4.60% from 4.54%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans increased to 4.08% from 4.02%.
FRIDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors is scheduled to release local home sales figures for July.
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for July.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for July.
Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results.