TODAY
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for February.
Walmart Inc., the largest private-sector employer in South Carolina, releases quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for January.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from January interest-rate meeting.
Avis Budget Group Inc., CVS Health Corp. and The Southern Co. release quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. releases U.S. bank industry earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for January.
Freddie Mac, the home-loan financier, releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell to a 12-month low, an enticement for prospective home buyers in the upcoming season. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage declined to 4.37% from 4.41% and down from 4.38% a year ago. The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans eased to 3.81% from 3.84%.
Domino's Pizza Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., and The Wendy's Co. release quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
AutoNation Inc., Bluegreen Vacations Corp., Royal Bank of Canada and Ruth's Hospitality Group release quarterly financial results.