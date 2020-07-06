The week ahead in business

TODAY
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for June.
TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May.
Levi Strauss & Co. releases quarterly financial results.
Bassett Furniture Industries releases quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May.
Home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond releases quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Delta Air Lines, the oldest and largest carrier serving Charleston International, releases quarterly financial results.
Walgreens Boots Alliance releases quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on the number of unemployed workers seeking jobless benefits.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for May.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell, with the benchmark 30-year home loan hitting its lowest level ever. The key long-term fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.07%, down from 3.13%. For the second week in a row, it was the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.75%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also fell slightly to 2.56% from 2.59%. It was down from 3.18% a year ago.
FRIDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases local home sales figures for June. About 7,100 homes changed hands through May, down 2.6% from the same period of 2019, but the median price is up 5.2% to $289,245.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for June.