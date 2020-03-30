The week ahead in business

MONDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for February.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases its S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for 20 large U.S. housing markets for January.
The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for March.
Spice and condiment maker McCormick & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
ConAgra Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in March.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for February.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits. Last week, the agency reported that jobless claims surged to nearly 3.3 million — almost five times the previous high set in 1982 — after the coronavirus triggered a widespread economic shutdown.
U.S. Commerce Department releases of international trade data for February.
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for February.
Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
CarMax reports quarterly financial results.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac release weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell as the Federal Reserve pumped billions into the credit markets to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to an average of 3.50%, down from 3.65%. The 15-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.92% from 3.06%.
FRIDAY
Beer, wine and spirits giant Constellation Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for March.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for March.