TODAY
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for July.
East Cooper Medical Center parent Tenet Healthcare. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Avis Budget Group, Diamondrock Hospitality, Marriott International and Tyson Foods.
TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for June.
Daniel Island-based software company Benefitfocus Inc. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Aramark, Blue Apron Holdings, Choice Hotels International, Dean Foods, Duke Energy, Extended Stay America, Hertz Global, LendingClub, Planet Fitness and Walt Disney Co.
The Charleston County Aviation Authority finance committee meets at Charleston International Airport.
WEDNESDAY
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for June.
Rock Hill-based three-dimensional printing technology firm 3D Systems Corp. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Carowinds owner Cedar Fair LP, CVS Health, Hostess Brands, WCBD-TV parent Nexstar Media Group, Office Depot, Mills House owner RLJ Lodging Trust, Wendy's and Zillow Group.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for June.
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were flat to slightly higher, hovering around three-year lows. The average rate on the key 30-year mortgage was unchanged at 3.75%. That's a historically low level for the 30-year rate, which was 4.60% a year ago. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans ticked up to 3.20% from 3.18%.
Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Air Lease Corp., Cardinal Health, CBS Corp., News Corp,. Viacom and Yelp.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for July.