The week ahead in business

TODAY
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for May.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 large markets for April.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for June.
Economic bellwether FedEx Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
ConAgra Brands reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Department store bellwether Macy's Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
General Mills Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Department of Labor releases the latest number of first-time jobless claims applications.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were unchanged to slightly higher. The average rate on the key 30-year loan stood at 3.13%, the same as last week and the lowest level since tracking began in 1971. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose slightly to 2.59% from 2.58%.
FRIDAY
Many businesses and government offices are closed for the July 4th holiday.