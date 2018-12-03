TODAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for October
The Institute for Supply Management releases its Purchasing Managers Index for November.
Automakers report vehicle sales for November. Retail car and truck sales combined are expected to be about 1.1 million, down 3.8% from a year ago, according to a forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.
TUESDAY
AutoZone Inc., Dollar General Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. release quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
American Eagle Outfitters, Five Below; Lands' End, Lululemon Athletica and H&R Block release quarterly financial results.
The Mortgage Bankers Association releases its weekly report on U.S. mortgage applications.
Payroll processor ADP releases employment data for November.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they barely budged after marking the biggest drop in nearly four years the week of Thanksgiving. The average for the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held steady at 4.81%, up from 3.9% a year earlier. The 15-year fixed-rate loan average edged up to 4.25% from 4.24%.
The Kroger Co., Science Applications International Corp., The Michaels Cos. and Ulta Beauty release quarterly financial results.
The U.S Department of Labor releases weekly jobless claims.
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data, including the trade deficit with China, for October.
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for October.
FRIDAY
The U.S Department of Labor releases employment data for November.
The Federal Reserve releases is monthly report on consumer credit.