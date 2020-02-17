The week ahead in business

TODAY
U.S. stock and bond markets and many government offices are closed for President's Day.
TUESDAY
Retail industry giant Walmart, the largest private sector employer in South Carolina, reports quarterly finanical results.
The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for February.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for December.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for January.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January interest-rate meeting, when it left rates unchanged.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp., one of the contractors working on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Century Aluminum Co., which operates a large, half-idled smelter in Berkeley County, reports quarterly financial results. Management holds a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were flat to slightly higher after three straight weeks of declines. The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 3.47% from 3.45%. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was unchanged at 2.97%.
FRIDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for January.
Cumulus Media, which owns 20 radio stations throughout South Carolina, including 5 in the Charleston market, reports quarterly financial results.
SATURDAY
The $389 million, 250-bed MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion is scheduled to open in downtown Charleston after at least two delays stretching back to October. It is the costliest project ever for the Medical University of South Carolina.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports quarterly financial results.