TODAY
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for March.
TUESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
Economic bellwether FedEx Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for September.
WEDNESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates. A statement and projections are to be released at 2 p.m.
The S.C. State Ports Authority board meets at the maritime agency's Mount Pleasant headquarters.
The Charleston County Aviation Authority meets at Charleston International Airport.
General Mills reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Darden Restaurants and Nike Inc. report quarterly financial results.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage declined to 4.31% from 4.41% — to its lowest point since February 2018. The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 3.76% from 3.83%.
U.S. Commerce Department releases current account trade measure for the fourth quarter.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February.