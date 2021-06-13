You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

Carnes Crossroads entrance sign (copy) (copy)
Lennar Corp. recently paid $41.2 million for 1,475 undeveloped acres in the Carnes Crossroads development in Goose Creek. The Miami-based homebuilder reports earnings on Wednesday. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

TUESDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for May.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for May.
  • The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for May.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for April.
  • The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for June.
  • U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for April.
  • Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
  • Oracle Corp. reports quarterly financial results. 
  • H&R Block reports quarterly financial results. 

WEDNESDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for May.
  • Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.
  • Lennar Corp. reports quarterly financial results. 

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell and continued to hover below 3%. The 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.96% from 2.99%. The 15-year fixed-rate home loan dropped to 2.23% from 2.27%.
  • The Kroger Co., parent of the Harris Teeter supermarket chain, reports quarterly financial results.

