The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for May.
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for May.
- The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for May.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for April.
- The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for June.
- U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for April.
- Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
- Oracle Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- H&R Block reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for May.
- Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.
- Lennar Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell and continued to hover below 3%. The 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.96% from 2.99%. The 15-year fixed-rate home loan dropped to 2.23% from 2.27%.
- The Kroger Co., parent of the Harris Teeter supermarket chain, reports quarterly financial results.