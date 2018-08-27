TODAY
Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy.
TUESDAY
Greenville-based technology firm ScanSource Inc. reports quarterly earnings. Other companies releasing financial results include: Best Buy, BJ's Wholesale Club, H&R Block, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Shoe Carnival and Tiffany & Co.
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for June for 20 large US cities.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for August.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for July.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Chico's FAS Inc., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. report quarterly earnings
THURSDAY
Abercrombie & Fitch, Burlington Stores, Campbell Soup Co., Dollar General Corp., Dollar Tree, Lululemon Athletica Inc. and TD Bank parent Toronto Dominion Bank report quarterly earnings
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for July.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell for the third consecutive week but remained significantly higher than a year ago. The average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages ticked down to 4.51% from 4.53%. A year ago, the average was 3.86%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans fell to 3.98% from 4.01%.