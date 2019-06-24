TODAY
Santee Cooper's board of directors and committees meet at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis starting at 8 a.m.
TUESDAY
Economic bellwether FedEx Corp. and homebuilder Lennar Corp. report quarterly financial results.
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for April.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for May.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for June.
WEDNESDAY
The S.C. State Ports Authority board meets at the maritime agency's headquarters in Mount Pleasant.
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for May.
BlackBerry Ltd., General Mills Inc. and Pier 1 Imports report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for May.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were little changed for the 3rd straight week. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage ticked up to 3.84% from 3.82%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3.25% from 3.26%.
Accenture plc, ConAgra Brands Inc., Nike Inc. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending figures for May.
Constellation Brands reports quarterly financial results.