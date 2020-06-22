The week ahead in business

TODAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for May.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for May.
WEDNESDAY
The S.C. State Ports Authority board meets in Mount Pleasant.
Rite Aid Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on new unemployment benefit applications.
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods figures for May.
U.S. Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell. The average rate on the key 30-year loan declined to an all-time low of 3.13% from 3.21%. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.84%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage eased to 2.58% from 2.62%.
Nike Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending figures for May.