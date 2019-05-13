TODAY
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases its monthly "Survey of Consumer Expectations."
TUESDAY
Fashion retailer Ralph Lauren Corp. reports quarterly financial results
WEDNESDAY
Cisco Systems Inc. and retail bellwether Macy's Inc. report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for April.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for April.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for March.
The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for May.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for March.
THURSDAY
Walmart Inc., the largest private employer in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for April.
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined for a second straight week, reversing the upward trend in April as a lure to potential home buyers. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.10% from 4.14%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased this week to 3.57% from 3.60% last week.
FRIDAY
Industrial and agricultural bellwether Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results.