Retail kingpin Walmart Inc. reports earnings Thursday. Analysts will be watching for comments about the impact of higher tariffs the Trump administration imposed on $200 billion in imported goods from China on Friday week.  

TODAY 

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases its monthly "Survey of Consumer Expectations."

TUESDAY 

Fashion retailer Ralph Lauren Corp. reports quarterly financial results

WEDNESDAY

Cisco Systems Inc. and retail bellwether Macy's Inc. report quarterly financial results. 

U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for April.

The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for April.

U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for March.

The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for May.

U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for March.

THURSDAY

Walmart Inc., the largest private employer in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results. 

U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for April.

Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined for a second straight week, reversing the upward trend in April as a lure to potential home buyers. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.10% from 4.14%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased this week to 3.57% from 3.60% last week.

FRIDAY 

Industrial and agricultural bellwether Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results. 

