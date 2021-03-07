You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

Daniel Island-based Benefitfocus reports earnings on Monday afternoon. File/Staff

MONDAY

  • Daniel Island-based technology employer Benefitfocus Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for January.
  • Bluegreen Vacations, which owns timeshare properties in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results.

TUESDAY

  • Dick's Sporting Goods reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales figures for February. 
  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for February.
  • U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for February.
  • Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were steady to higher, as the benchmark 30-year loan breached the 3% mark for the first time since July. The 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.02% from 2.97%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners who are refinancing, was unchanged at 2.34%.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for January.
  • Oracle Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Slack Technologies reports quarterly financial results.
  • Ulta Beauty reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for February.

